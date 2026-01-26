7 dead, 1 injured after private jet crashes in Maine during winter storm

The FAA says a Bombardier Challenger jet went down Sunday evening in Bangor, Maine, as heavy snow spread into New England and hazardous travel warnings ramped up.

AccuWeather’s Melissa Constanzer breaks down the details of what comes next as this weekend’s destructive winter storm pummels the Northeast with snow and sleet.

A private jet crashed during takeoff Sunday night at Bangor International Airport in Maine, killing seven people and leaving one person seriously injured, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, as a major winter storm brought snow to New England.

An FAA spokesperson said a Bombardier Challenger jet crashed around 7:45 p.m. during takeoff. The preliminary report from the FAA shows after the aircraft crashed it came to rest upside down and caught fire. One member of the flight crew was seriously injured. All seven passengers died, according to the FAA report.

The crash has temporarily closed down flight operations at the Bangor airport.

Bangor Airport officials said first responders were on scene around 8 p.m. Sunday for an incident investigation. “Please avoid the airport,” a Facebook post read. “The runway is closed at this time.”

The crash unfolded as a massive winter storm swept from the South into the Northeast, fueling widespread travel disruptions. The crash happened hours after snow began falling in Bangor and temperatures were around 2 degrees Fahrenheit. AccuWeather meteorologists warned parts of New England could receive 1-2 feet of snow, with hazardous travel continuing into Monday.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate the crash.

NTSB investigators are not yet on scene. An NTSB spokesperson said the weather has delayed their arrival, but it should be in the next day or two.