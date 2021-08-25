With so many different bug species out there—each with their own unique habits and habitats—there’s not a single product or trick that will help solve your insect problem. That’s why it’s so important to take a multifaceted approach that combines the right pest-control products, home repairs, and some good, old-fashioned cleaning. Read below to find easy tips to help you protect your family and get rid of bugs.
WE GIVE BUGS A HOME SO THEY DON’T INVADE YOURS
HELP GET RID OF BUGS & INSECTS
1. IDENTIFY THE PROBLEM
The first step to getting tough with bugs is correctly identifying the pest you’re fighting. Our insect identification tool asks a few quick questions to help you confidently figure out what type of bug is most likely causing your problem.
2. CREATE BUG BARRIERS
The harder you make it for bugs to come indoors, the less likely they are to invade. Repairing common insect entry points, like holes in screens and cracks in your foundation, can go a long way in helping to keep bugs out. You can also create a line of defense by using a bug barrier spray around doors, windows, baseboards, and your home’s foundation. Find more ways to help keep bugs out.
3. ATTACK THE BUGS YOU SEE
To kill the bugs you see, use an insect-control spray or compressed aerosol. Be sure to read the label and follow all usage instructions.
4. KILL BUGS IN HIDING
Bugs are masters at hiding. To help kill the bugs you don’t see, try a fogger product or bug bait. Don’t forget to follow the instructions on the label for optimal results.
5. EXTEND YOUR PROTECTION
Try insecticide products such as coils that are labeled to help kill and keep certain bugs away for a longer time period. Remember to read the label and follow all instructions for best results.
6. DON’T ATTRACT CREEPY CRITTERS
Bugs invade homes looking for food, water, and shelter. By eliminating things that attract insects, you can help protect your family and keep bugs out. Find easy tips to help prevent insects from infesting your home.
News / Weather News
6 ways to help get rid of bugs
Sponsored Content
Powered by the SC Johnson Institute of Insect Science for Family Health
Over 900,000 different types of bugs have been identified in the world—from chirping crickets to clothes-eating moths to scary spiders.
With so many different bug species out there—each with their own unique habits and habitats—there’s not a single product or trick that will help solve your insect problem. That’s why it’s so important to take a multifaceted approach that combines the right pest-control products, home repairs, and some good, old-fashioned cleaning. Read below to find easy tips to help you protect your family and get rid of bugs.
WE GIVE BUGS A HOME SO THEY DON’T INVADE YOURS
HELP GET RID OF BUGS & INSECTS
1. IDENTIFY THE PROBLEM
The first step to getting tough with bugs is correctly identifying the pest you’re fighting. Our insect identification tool asks a few quick questions to help you confidently figure out what type of bug is most likely causing your problem.
2. CREATE BUG BARRIERS
The harder you make it for bugs to come indoors, the less likely they are to invade. Repairing common insect entry points, like holes in screens and cracks in your foundation, can go a long way in helping to keep bugs out. You can also create a line of defense by using a bug barrier spray around doors, windows, baseboards, and your home’s foundation. Find more ways to help keep bugs out.
3. ATTACK THE BUGS YOU SEE
To kill the bugs you see, use an insect-control spray or compressed aerosol. Be sure to read the label and follow all usage instructions.
4. KILL BUGS IN HIDING
Bugs are masters at hiding. To help kill the bugs you don’t see, try a fogger product or bug bait. Don’t forget to follow the instructions on the label for optimal results.
5. EXTEND YOUR PROTECTION
Try insecticide products such as coils that are labeled to help kill and keep certain bugs away for a longer time period. Remember to read the label and follow all instructions for best results.
6. DON’T ATTRACT CREEPY CRITTERS
Bugs invade homes looking for food, water, and shelter. By eliminating things that attract insects, you can help protect your family and keep bugs out. Find easy tips to help prevent insects from infesting your home.
FIND SOLUTIONS FOR BUGS
Explore our family of products designed to help you get tough in the fight against insects and keep them from invading your home.
Sources:
https://www.si.edu/spotlight/buginfo/bugnos
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo