2 soldiers killed, 3 injured in 'weather-related incident' in Georgia

The service members were undergoing training on Yonah Mountain in the northern part of the state, Army officials said.

The entrance to Fort Benning, the U.S. Army post in Fort Benning, Georgia. (U.S. Army)

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Two U.S. soldiers at Georgia's Fort Benning were killed and three others were injured in what authorities described as a "weather-related incident."

The Army's Maneuver Center of Excellence and the Fort Benning Public Affairs Office said in a statement that the unspecified incident occurred Tuesday at Yonah Mountain, located about 70 miles (110 kilometers) northeast of Atlanta and 170 miles (275 kilometers) northeast of Fort Benning.

The statement said those injured were treated at the scene before being transferred to local hospitals where they remain. Their conditions were unknown as were the identities of the victims.

Details about what happened have not been released.

The National Weather Service in Atlanta had issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yonah that expired shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The deaths marked the second time in a month that service members were killed as a result of weather in Georgia. The incident occurred weeks after Sgt. 1st Class Michael D. Clark was killed and nine others were injured in a lightning strike at Georgia's Fort Gordon Army base near Augusta.