150 feared dead after Himalayan glacier bursts northern India dam
By
Brandon Buckingham, AccuWeather Meteorologist &
Courtney Travis, AccuWeather senior meteorologist &
Chaffin Mitchell, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Feb. 7, 2021 8:49 AM EST
Lakshman Jhula, a suspension bridge across the River Ganges is seen after it is closed as a precautionary measure in Rishikesh, India, after a portion of Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Tapovan area of the northern state of Uttarakhand, Sunday, Feb.7, 2021. (AP Photo/Rishabh R. Jain)
The Nanda Devi Glacier in the Himalayas of northern India has been in the news the last few days, leading to a deadly disaster on Sunday.
A piece of the glacier broke off on Sunday, hitting and damaging part of a hydroelectric dam in India's northern state of Uttarakhand, according to Reuters. The damage resulted in torrents of water that could be seen bursting out of the banks of the river Dhauli Ganga Sunday morning, forcing villages downstream to evacuate.
While the evacuations likely saved numerous lives, reporters were told by State Police Chief Ashok Kumar that more than 50 people working at the dam, the Rishiganga Hydroelectric Project, were among those feared dead.
A general view during a flood in Uttarakhand state, Feb. 7, 2021 in this still grab obtained from a video. (SEE SCRIPT/REUTERS TV/via REUTERS.)
The police spokesperson told the AFP that at least three bodies have been recovered as of Sunday afternoon.
Locals in the area fear that a hydro-power project that was in progress along the river may have been completely swept away, fearing the worst for those caught inside.
“The actual number of missing has not been confirmed yet, but the number was expected to grow to 100 to 150 people, Om Prakash, chief secretary of Uttarakhand state said.
India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi said he was closely monitoring the situation shortly after catching wind of the incident.
“India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone’s safety there,” he said on Twitter. "I have been speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations," he added.
Members of India's Air Force have prepared for assistance with rescue operations in the area. They will reportedly be flying in disaster-response teams to the area in order to provide aid to those affected as quickly as possible.
In the coming days, weather conditions should largely be cooperative in the area, as dry and relatively tranquil conditions are expected on Monday. A passing shower cannot be completely ruled out Tuesday and Wednesday, however no major precipitation is anticipated.
Just two days before this disaster, a large avalanche occurred on the Nanda Devi Glacier, adding stress to the ice, an SDRF official told the Indian Express.
