10 injured in Pittsburgh bridge collapse
Crews had to rappel about 150 feet down a ravine to rescue trapped passengers from three vehicles and a city transit bus.
By
Allison Finch, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Jan. 28, 2022 10:30 AM EST
|
Updated Jan. 28, 2022 11:01 AM EST
The Fern Hollow Bridge in Frick Park in Pittsburgh collapsed early Friday morning, injuring 10 people. (Twitter/Pittsburgh Public Safety)
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Emergency crews rescued 10 people from a transit bus and other vehicles after a bridge collapsed early Friday morning in Frick Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, just hours before President Joe Biden was scheduled to visit the city to discuss the nation's infrastructure needs.
The collapse of the two-lane Fern Hollow Bridge along Forbes Avenue occurred around 6:45 a.m. local time in Pittsburgh's Point Breeze and Squirrel Hill neighborhoods. Rescuers had to rappel nearly 150 feet into a park ravine to reach people stranded in a dangling transit bus and other vehicles, according to The Associated Press.
"They rappeled down using ropes and helped firefighters already on the scene. They did like a daisy chain with hands just grabbing people and pulling them up," said Pittsburgh Fire Chief Darryl Jones.
According to city officials, three of the injured had to be transported to local hospitals. None of the injuries were life-threatening. Four vehicles were crossing the bridge at the time of the collapse, including a 61B articulated, 50-foot long Port Authority of Allegheny County transit bus, said Port Authority spokesperson Adam Brandolph. He added that there were two passengers and the driver on the bus at the time.
The collapsed bridge also caused a gas leak, which prompted officials to evacuate some homes in the area. The gas utility company shut down the line, and all residents have been able to return to their homes, the fire chief said.
"It sounded like a huge snowplow... pushing along the surface with no snow," Wendy Stroth told KDKA, "I didn't know what it was... It was very frightening."
Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey shared dramatic aerial photos above the scene of the bridge on social media. The snow-covered bridge can been seen crumbled and in numerous pieces.
Officials said it was unclear what caused the collapse of the bridge, which was constructed in the 1970s. The bridge was last inspected more than four months in Sept. 2021, according to KUTV's Jade Elliott.
Biden is slated to visit the city to push for his $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which included bridge maintenance.
“The President has been told of the bridge collapse in Pittsburgh. Our team is in touch with state and local officials on the ground as they continue to gather information about the cause of the collapse,” the White House said in a statement, “the President will proceed with [the] trip planned for today and will stay in touch with officials on the ground about additional assistance we can provide.”
“This bipartisan infrastructure law is critical” Gainey said. “At the end of the day it’s critical that we get this funding.”
“I hope it’s a wake-up call to the nation that we need to make these critical investment,” Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman added.
A tweet from Dec. 2018 surfaced this morning of a beam rusted through entirely. An incident report was made in 2018, but has since been closed.
Park rangers were asking pedestrians to avoid Frick Park at this time as emergency crews continue to deal with the collapsed bridge.
“This is a vital road, artery in our area,” Pittsburgh City Councilman Corey O’Connor, D-Squirrel Hill, told KDKA-TV in a telephone interview. “This is a road that a lot of use in the east end, going around the tunnel. We’re looking at a couple-year closure here possibly.”
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.