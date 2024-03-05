1 killed in a massive industrial fire north of Detroit that sent debris as far as a mile away, officials say

First responders battle a dangerous blaze in Clinton Township, Michigan, Monday night. (WXYZ via CNN Newsource)

(CNN) — A 19-year-old died after being injured by a flying canister from intense flames at a distributor for the Detroit vaping community, Clinton County Fire Chief Tim Duncan said in news conference Tuesday.

The towering industrial fire broke out Monday, flinging debris as far as a mile away, police said.

The inferno was burning near 15 Mile Road and Groesbeck Highway, the Clinton Township Police Department said. The large intersection includes a gas station, hardware store and a building belonging to an automotive supplies manufacturer.

“As we do not know what is burning, we do not know the effects of the smoke/air right now, so please stay out of the area and stay safe,” police said late Monday.

Duncan said Tuesday morning that there is no danger to the community.

The blaze lit up the sky as it released massive plumes of smoke and showers of embers into the air, as bright flashes occasionally burst through the flames, footage from CNN affiliate WXYZ shows.

At least three ladder trucks with snorkel units, or cherry pickers, were pouring water on the blaze as more firefighters wielded hoses and other gear on the ground, aerial footage from CNN affiliates WDIV and WXYZ shows.

