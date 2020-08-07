When will parched portions of Northeast get relief?
By
Jake Sojda, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Aug. 20, 2020 12:42 PM
It's been a summer of contrast in much of the Northeast. Some areas have picked up plenty of rain this summer, but others are bone dry and begging for a drop. Forecasters say much of the same is on the way, at least in the short term.
According to the latest update Thursday morning by the United States Drought Monitor, 57 percent of the Northeast region is experiencing abnormally dry or drought conditions. The worst of the dryness is across portions of western and central Pennsylvania and most of New England.
The coverage of severe drought in New England expanded by 7 percent in the past week, according to the drought monitor.
"Much of the issue this summer in the drought areas has been the lack of organized weather systems moving through the region," explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.
"Any rainfall in these areas has mainly been in the form of spotty afternoon thunderstorms," he added. "While these can certainly bring a healthy deluge to a small area, and may bring some temporary relief to any fields and gardens in the localized spots they hit, it just hasn't been enough to replenish the dry ground over large areas."
Because of the spotty nature of these storms, some areas have gone weeks without seeing a drop of rain. In State College, Pennsylvania, the University Park Airport hasn't recorded measurable precipitation since Aug. 7.
In parts of New England, the mounting drought conditions stretch back to late spring. Since the start of June, Hartford, Connecticut, has only recorded just 27 percent of its normal rainfall, and the city's rainfall is running about 8 inches below normal since June 1.
"The weather will remain dry and otherwise nice to end the week in the Northeast," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dean DeVore.
"During the weekend, a storm system bringing downpours to the Southeast will creep north, and showers and thunderstorms will creep north again with it into some portions of the Northeast, giving some the chance for rain, but most of the areas that need it most will continue to remain dry," DeVore said.
Not everyone has been gasping for water though. The mid-Atlantic has been one area that's been spared the abnormally dry and drought conditions, although it has come at the expense of tropical storms and flash flooding.
Most recently, Tropical Storm Isaias swept heavy rain northward from the Carolinas through eastern Pennsylvania and eastern New York. Heavy thunderstorms have also generally been more frequent in the mid-Atlantic.
AccuWeather's Dexter Henry looks at how Tropical Storm Isaias may have had an effect on trees in the Northeast.
About a week before Isaias hit eastern Pennsylvania, heavy thunderstorms dumped several inches of rain on Berks County Pennsylvania, causing severe flash flooding. Since July 1, the Reading Airport in Berks County has recorded over 18 inches of rainfall, almost 300 percent of normal.
Any additional tropical systems sweeping through the Northeast may be the best hope for drought-busting rain for areas that need it, but could also bring another round of flooding in areas that have already been drenched.
"A couple of tropical systems eyeing the Southeast this weekend into early next week could move into the Northeast after making landfall and bring some heavy rain," DeVore said. "But other than this possibility, it looks like conditions will remain status quo, with hit-and-miss thunderstorms only bringing more isolated drought relief."
