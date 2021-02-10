What will the weather hold for the Lunar New Year where you live?
Lunar New Year will begin on Friday, kicking off the Year of the Ox. The holiday marks the first new moon of the lunisolar calendars traditional to many East Asian countries.
In China, a 15-day celebration of the holiday will begin Thursday night. In South Korea, the celebration lasts three days. Here in the United States, Friday night celebrators around the country will want to keep an eye on active storm patterns as multiple systems are developing across the country.
What will the weather hold for the Lunar New Year where you live?
By Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Feb. 10, 2021 7:34 AM EST
Lunar New Year will begin on Friday, kicking off the Year of the Ox. The holiday marks the first new moon of the lunisolar calendars traditional to many East Asian countries.
In China, a 15-day celebration of the holiday will begin Thursday night. In South Korea, the celebration lasts three days. Here in the United States, Friday night celebrators around the country will want to keep an eye on active storm patterns as multiple systems are developing across the country.
Here's what Lunar New Year's night will look like in your region:
Northeast
Much of the region will have dry weather on Friday. The exception will be southern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and much of Maryland, Delaware and Virginia. Precipitation is most likely during the morning hours. Snow is likely in most areas, although some freezing rain may cause icy roads in Virginia.
Even where no precipitation falls, very cold conditions will be endured.
"Arctic air will work its way into portions of the Northeast, with some locations, especially across New York and New England, set to experience temperatures 15 to 20 degrees Fahrenheit below normal," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert. "Cities like Burlington, Vermont, that average a high temperature around 30 degrees during mid-February, will struggle to even reach a double-digit high on Friday."
Some of the same areas may have precipitation on Saturday, although snow will also expand northward into more of Pennsylvania. Some light snow or flurries are expected in New England on Sunday.
Snow will be most likely on Saturday night into Sunday in New York City with a bit of snow possible on Friday morning, Saturday and Sunday morning in Washington, D.C.
Southeast
As the same system that will bring ice to Virginia moves through the Carolinas, rain is expected to fall on Friday morning. Before the next system moves into the Northeast over the weekend, it will develop in the Southeast. Rain will dampen much of the Gulf Coast on Friday. There may be enough cold air in southern Arkansas, northern Louisiana and northwestern Mississippi for some sleet or freezing rain to mix in.
"Rain and thunderstorms will continue to drench the Southeast on Friday as a disruptive storm system will be slow to exit the area. Friday will also mark the beginning of a turn to colder for the Southeast, as Arctic air is set to seep into the region over the weekend," Gilbert said.
Rain will move into Georgia and back into the Carolinas on Friday night and Saturday. Similar to Friday, on the far northwestern fringe of the precipitation, sleet or freezing rain will be a concern as the Arctic air continues to expand. Central Tennessee, northern Alabama and north-central North Carolina will be at risk for frozen precipitation.
Central
Bitterly cold air that has been a staple in the region as of late will not change on Friday. Highs in central and eastern Montana, all of North Dakota, northwestern South Dakota and northern and central Minnesota will not climb above zero on Friday. Parts of central Montana may struggle to rise much above -20 F.
Farther south, temperatures will only be in the single digits. In addition, a large area of snow will blanket southern Montana, much of South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa and northern Kansas. The snow will drop into Oklahoma and northern Texas on Friday night and Saturday.
Northwest
Snow that will fall in locations such as Seattle and Portland on Thursday may continue into Friday. The snow will even continue after that, as another storm plows in from the Pacific. Snow will fall in much of Washington, Oregon and southern Idaho.
Through Friday, 1-3 inches of snow is expected in Seattle, with 2-4 inches in Portland. Several additional inches are likely in both locations over the weekend.
Southwest
A bit of snow is likely in Nevada, Utah and Colorado on Friday. By Saturday night and Sunday, the system that first moves into the Northwest will dive into the Southwest with more substantial snow in Nevada, Utah and Colorado, as well as the Sierra in California. By later on Sunday, snow will arrive in New Mexico.
