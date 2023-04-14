Weekend downpours, locally severe storms to threaten Ohio Valley and Northeast

Residents with outdoor plans will have to dodge showers and thunderstorms on occasion this weekend, and AccuWeather meteorologists say the stormy weather could turn severe for some.

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. A blast of cold air is expected to advance across the country and drop temperatures by as much as 40 degrees Fahrenheit from the Midwest to the Northeast.

Residents in the Northeastern states have been basking in summerlike warmth and sunshine during the latter part of the week that have promoted excellent weather for outdoor activities but also contributed to a flare-up in brush fires.

However, AccuWeather meteorologists say a change in the weather pattern this weekend will result in some wet weather and a subsequent temperature reality check.

More than three dozen record high temperatures were tied or broken across the Ohio Valley, mid-Atlantic and New England on Thursday as temperatures surged 20-30 degrees Fahrenheit above the historical average for the middle of April. The above-normal warmth generated the fourth earliest 90-degree temperature reading on record at New York City’s Central Park. It was also the first time the city hit 90 F since Sept. 4, 2022.

AccuWeather forecasters say parts of the Northeast will contend with more clouds and a risk of showers and thunderstorms to kick off the weekend. The rain chances will increase as the storm that dumped more than 2 feet of rain on Fort Lauderdale, Florida, slowly tracks northeastward.

"The increase in moisture across parts of the mid-Atlantic will lead to more clouds and temperatures that will not be as high this weekend but still well above mid-April historical averages," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said.

Saturday's high temperatures are forecast to be 6–12 degrees lower than Thursday and Friday. For some, the slightly cooler conditions will be accompanied by sudden downpours that could prove disruptive for outdoor activities.

"As the system moves through the region, locally heavy downpours and some rumbles of thunder can occur Saturday, especially during the afternoon, across parts of Pennsylvania, Maryland and northern Virginia," Pydynowski said.

Anyone spending time outdoors should keep a close eye on the sky and the free AccuWeather app to stay aware of showers and thunderstorms popping up in their vicinity.

AccuWeather meteorologists say heavy rain will be the main risk with any of the showers and thunderstorms that develop, as opposed to gusty winds. The rain will effectively put an end to the elevated brush fire conditions of late.

The end of the weekend will provide the best opportunity for outdoor activities to go on as planned across the mid-Atlantic as the region dries out between systems.

Storms could turn severe on Sunday

A potent cold front will charge eastward across the Ohio Valley on Sunday, threatening to unleash downpours and severe thunderstorms from portions of lower Michigan to Kentucky, Ohio and western Pennsylvania.

"Those driving on Interstate 77 or I-71 during Sunday afternoon could run into downpours that reduce visibility as well as small hail and gusty winds," Pydynowski said.

"The combination of heavy rain and high winds may bring down some trees across the region and can lead to localized power outages," AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert explained.

The Cincinnati Reds are scheduled to play at home against the Philadelphia Phillies at 1:40 p.m. EDT Sunday. AccuWeather meteorologists advise fans planning to attend the game to bring rain gear and potentially prepare for a delay due to the thunderstorms.

The thunderstorms will tend to lose some of their intensity as they track eastward into Sunday night across the northern and central Appalachians, but they may remain potent enough to produce downpours and rumbles of thunder.

By early next week, this cold front will effectively sweep away the summerlike warmth across the region, opening the door for temperatures to plunge 20-30 degrees lower than their peak levels this week.

The burst of cooler air will be accompanied by showers of rain and snow in the higher terrain. Adding further shock value to the pattern flip will be gusty winds that will make it feel even colder, forecasters say.

