Warmest weather in months targets southwestern US
Updated Mar. 27, 2021 1:18 PM EDT
After a period of cooler weather across the Southwest over the last couple of days, temperatures are expected to soar to the highest levels since 2020 on Sunday and Monday.
A significant warm spell in the Southwest is on its way in the coming days, with some cities coming as close as 5 degrees from record high temperatures.
“High pressure is expected to strengthen over the Southwest later this weekend, which will force the jet stream much farther north.” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.
Strengthening sunshine, high pressure and a clear sky this time of year can be enough to cause a warmup, as long as Arctic air is absent. When the jet stream moves north of an area, this typically indicates comparable warmth in that region.
“Sunshine and light winds will likely send temperatures to their highest levels so far this year in cities such as Phoenix and Las Vegas,” Anderson said. These cities will receive their first taste of spring soon.
Las Vegas is expected to reach 83 degrees Fahrenheit for the first time this year on Monday, March 29, which is nine degrees above the average high of 74. Phoenix will hit 88, also for the first time this year, which is eight degrees above the normal high of 80. One of the warmest cities, Palm Springs, California, is anticipated to reach 91 for the first time in 2021, which is 10 degrees above the average 81.
While coastal California is expected to remain cooler than the interior Southwest thanks to a sea breeze, highs are still likely to be much above normal in areas on Sunday. For example, forecasters are anticipating Los Angeles' high temperature to be about 15 degrees above normal, at 87, which will approach the 1879 record high of 90. Over the weekend, Santa Ana, California, is forecast to reach 75. Typically, the city reaches just 66 on March 27.
However, these won’t be the highest temperatures Southern California has experienced so far this year. The region had a Santa Ana event this past January, which brought intense warm winds.
Santa Ana winds are strong warm winds that occur in Southern California, often blowing from the northeast. These winds can be the cause of warmer periods, though they also have the potential for starting or spreading wildfires. This Sunday and Monday, however, the increase in warmth won't be attributed to these winds, as conditions will remain only mildly breezy.
During the mid-January Santa Ana event, Downtown Los Angeles recorded high temperatures in the 80s across four days, about 17 degrees higher than the average temperature, which are in the 60s for mid-January. Los Angeles also set two record highs at 88. Reaching 91 on Jan. 15, 2021, Anaheim, California, was 20 degrees above the normal high of 71. San Diego, California, also set a new record high of 88 on Jan. 15, which is 23 degrees above their average high of 65. The strong winds, low relative humidity and lack of significant precipitation across California allowed for several impactful and dangerous wildfires to form just days after the record warmth.
Looking ahead, relief is not in sight for the Southwest this spring in terms of the ongoing drought. During the month of April, Los Angeles usually receives only 0.91 of an inch of rain, which decreases to 0.26 of an inch in May. Las Vegas' monthly normal rainfall amounts are even lower at 0.15 of an inch and 0.12 of an inch in April and May respectively. With no signs of big storms in the near future, the dry trend is set to continue.
A brief cooldown around Tuesday across the region is expected as the jet stream dips southward, but temperatures are expected to rebound again quickly during the middle to latter part of the week.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.
