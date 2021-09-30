Warmer weather to battle fall chill in Northeast
October began in the Northeast with temperatures in the 30s and 40s in spots. However, the weekend will bring temperatures more typical of summer.
By
Jessica Storm, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Updated Oct. 1, 2021 9:40 AM EDT
Even when the seasons are changing and temperatures are cooling, the risk for hot car deaths still remains even during the fall.
Temperatures dropped this week across the Northeast, bringing a noticeable fall chill to the air as September concluded and October arrived. However, this cooler pattern will be interrupted, AccuWeather forecasters say, as conditions are expected to warm up again throughout the weekend.
"Friday provided portions of the Northeast with its chilliest morning in nearly four months," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Carl Babinski.
Some lows dropped into the 30s Thursday night into Friday morning across the region, including in Cooperstown and Glens Falls, New York; Auburn and Fryeburg, Maine; Orange and Norwood, Massachusetts; Clearfield and Hazleton, Pennsylvania; and Springfield, Vermont. A patchy frost in the coolest spots was also not out of the question.
A dry and cooler air mass responsible for these lower temperatures will continue moving into the Northeast Friday, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Joe Bauer. Most of the region will stay generally dry Friday, with the exception of some showers in northern Maine, with conditions the coolest in the north.
Friday night will be chilly and possibly frosty across the region as temperatures lower a couple of degrees below average. Though frost is anticipated to only be possible at the higher elevations and cooler locations, having temperatures in the 50s may be enough for residents to be tempted to turn on their heat.
However, forecasters predict warmer weather will return during the first weekend of October.
"As a ridge of high pressure begins to pull away from the East Coast on Saturday afternoon and Saturday night, a southerly wind will be ushering in much milder air," said Babinski.
With the high pressure moving out, showers will be free to rule the region late Saturday and most of Sunday, moving eastward. These showers are unlikely to reach the Atlantic coast until late Sunday.
In many large cities across the region, temperatures on both Saturday and Sunday will be in the middle and upper 70s. Temperatures can even soar nearly 10 degrees above average into the middle to lower 80s Sunday in Washington, D.C. Generally, high temperatures are in the middle to lower 70s in early October in the nation's capital. While Pittsburgh typically has high temperatures in the upper 60s in early October, Saturday's temperatures across the region can rise into the upper 70s instead.
Temperatures will reach the low 80s in Philadelphia by Sunday, which is about 10 degrees above average for Oct. 3 in the City of Brotherly Love. Farther north, New York City is expected to reach the upper 70s, also about 10 degrees normal for this time of year.
One spot where conditions may remain cool over the weekend is the Portland, Maine, area, where temperatures are expected to be in the upper 50s and lower 60s into next week. The average high temperature in the city is in the middle 60s in early October.
Fall is still working its way into the entire region, however, and residents shouldn't forget to make preparations for the chill ahead. Homeowners are recommended to clean gutters, seal drafty holes, check air filters, replace batteries, get furnaces checked and turn outdoor faucets off before the truly potent cold weather arrives.
Next week, forecasters expect more showers and even locally heavy rainfall for the Northeast as a storm pulls moisture from the Plains and the southwestern Atlantic Ocean toward the East Coast.
