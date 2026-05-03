Turbulent temperatures, more frosts and freezes ahead for Midwest, Northeast this week

The first half of May for the Midwest will be largely cooler-than-average, but also will feature brief warmups that will keep all different types of clothing relevant for the time being.

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Thankfully, this March-like weather won’t last forever. AccuWeather’s Anna Azallion shows you how the month is shaping up.

Spring temperatures can be fickle, and residents of the Midwest and Northeast will continue to be reminded of that through the better part of the first half of May as vastly differing air masses come and go, say AccuWeather meteorologists.

This week alone, temperatures in some communities will be high enough for shorts one day, then low enough that heavy jackets will be needed not long after.

"There will be a tease of warmer weather for many to start the week before shot of chilly air rushes in for the end of the week," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys.

Overall, the chill will win out most frequently over the better part of the next week or so with the prospects of additional frost and freeze events, which historically begin to become rarer deeper into May for most.

After a chilly weekend, a warmup to start the workweek

The first weekend of May will go into the books as a cool one with temperatures 5-15 degrees Fahrenheit below historical averages for much of the Midwest and Northeast. In addition to patchy frosts and freezes, there were even some snowflakes that fell from showers in areas near and downwind of the Great Lakes.

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The chill, courtesy of a northerly flow out of Canada, was already beginning to be replaced by warmer winds out of the south in the Midwest on Sunday. That warmup will arrive in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic beginning on Monday and strengthen come Tuesday.

In New York City, high temperatures around the 60-degree mark over the weekend will be replaced by readings near 70 on Monday and 80 on Tuesday. Farther south, the mercury could reach as high as the mid-80s on Tuesday in places like Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C., levels not seen since a record warm spell that occurred in the middle of April.

Historical averages for early May in the mid-Atlantic Interstate 95 corridor range from the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Despite sitting right along the coast, even the Boston area will warm up nicely early in the week with the 70s in store for both Monday and Tuesday following the 50s over the weekend.

With the warmer weather, some in the Northeast may be tempted to enter local ponds, lakes and watering holes to cool off. However, this is not recommended until the summer months because the water temperatures are still very low in many of these bodies of water, which can quickly lead to cold water shock and hypothermia.

Another cooldown arrives later in the week

Those hoping that Mother Nature is permanently making the switch to warmer weather this week will be disappointed as yet another wave of cool, Canadian air, featuring some chill usually reserved for the Polar Vortex, will arrive from west to east later this week via a cold front.

"Hide your plants, hide your flowers," warned Roys about the cold coming later this week and through the following weekend.

Northern portions of the Plains and Midwest will be the first to cool down as early as Monday. By Tuesday, cities like Chicago, Detroit and Kansas City, Missouri, will experience a 20 to 25-degree drop in high temperature with the mercury going from higher-than-average to lower-than-average levels.

For some, the transition will come in the form of locally severe thunderstorms on Monday, which can pack damaging wind gusts and hail.

By Tuesday, while the threat for severe storms will shift farther south, a round of steady rain will begin to signal the impending cooldown from the Ohio Valley through the eastern Great Lakes region, upstate New York and northern New England.

For example, the high temperature in Cleveland, which should easily exceed 70 degrees on Monday, will fall to the low to mid-60s on Tuesday due to rain and then remain in the 50s for the rest of the week after that behind the front.

Wednesday and Thursday will start to signal the changes closer to the Atlantic Coast. Following a peak in temperatures on Tuesday, Wednesday still looks relatively warm for many despite an uptick in cloudiness and shower activity. Thursday will effectively put an end to the warm spell as the front moves through, again with a risk for gusty thunderstorms for some.

Similar to the first weekend of the month, temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50s along the highly populated I-95 corridor while some interior locales have no hope of getting above the 40s. At night, more late-season frost and freezes will be possible.

"Later this week, the threat for a freeze is mostly limited to areas that have already experienced them recently, especially across the northern Great Lakes, northern New York and interior New England," pointed out Roys.

Frost can be a bit more widespread since it can form with air temperatures that are a few degrees above the freezing mark of 32 but generally requires light winds, some moisture and a lack of cloud cover.

"Places closer to the coast still haven't experience a frost or freeze over the last week will most likely miss out again this week from this chill," added Roys.

AccuWeather's team of long range forecasters point out that the cycle could repeat itself at least once more, with another brief warmup beginning the week of May 10 followed by another cooldown. After that, there are signs that the warmer air may have more staying power during the second half of May.

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