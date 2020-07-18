Highs will challenge records set around the turn of the 20th century -- and it will be so hot across the U.S. mainland that the average high temperature will reach a searing 90 degrees.

Scientists in England think they may have discovered a way to provide "double protection" against COVID-19. Meanwhile, a spate of counterfeit N95 masks has hit the market -- here are some telltale signs of a fake.

Glimpse NEOWISE before it fades away. It won't be back for 6,800 years!

The comet will be visible for a few more nights -- and even though people will be able to see the rare celestial sight with their naked eye, a few tools will help with optimal viewing.