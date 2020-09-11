Weather News
Sunday storms in northeastern US to usher in cooler air, frost potential
By Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Sep. 12, 2020 3:29 PM
Roads in Lindenhurst, New York, were inundated on Sept. 10, as heavy rain soaked the area, triggering flash flooding.
Drenching showers and thunderstorms will mark the arrival of another push of cooler air into the Northeast on Sunday, and forecasters cannot rule out the potential for temperatures to dip to frosty levels across the northern tier early next week.
The corridor of unsettled weather is first targeting the Midwestern states into Saturday night before reaching the eastern Great Lakes and upper Ohio Valley by Sunday morning.
By Sunday afternoon, the zone of drenching showers and thunderstorms is forecast to move into northwestern New England and the central Appalachians.
Timing of the rain could lead to a soggy football game at Bills Stadium as the Buffalo Bills host the New York Jets.
Outdoor activities elsewhere across the region from Syracuse, New York, to Erie and State College, Pennsylvania, and Charleston, West Virginia, will be in jeopardy of being rained out. Remember to head inside as soon as thunder is heard or lightning is seen.
Torrential downpours are likely to be the greatest risk within this zone, which can reduce visibility on the roadways and create a heightened risk of hydroplaning while traveling at highway speeds.
There is the potential for localized flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas, especially where thunderstorms train over the same areas for a few hours.
Forecasters expect the showers and thunderstorms to fizzle as they drift toward the Interstate-95 corridor of the Northeast on Sunday night.
Drier air will punch in behind the storms, ushering in a period of tranquil, sunny conditions during the early and middle part of next week.
"As a strong area of high pressure moves into the Northeast on Monday, temperatures Monday night could dip into the middle 30s F across parts of northern New York and northern New England," AccuWeather Long-Range Meteorologist Tyler Roys said.
Residents in these areas should either bring potted sensitive plants indoors or cover with a blanket or container for protection.
"Temperature readings in the middle to lower 40s could reach as far south as central Pennsylvania and the hills of northern Connecticut," Roys said.
By Tuesday, high temperatures will be 60s F across a large part of the interior Northeast, about 5-10 degrees Fahrenheit below mid-September averages.
