Summerlike heat, humidity to engulf much of East with AccuWeather RealFeel temperatures nearing 100 F

Summerlike air will send RealFeel temperatures into the 90s and near 100 F across parts of the East next week, bringing the hottest weather of the year so far while worsening drought conditions in some areas.

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In this Forecast Feed, Bernie Rayno warns of a “taste of August heat” will cause temperatures to surge along with more rounds of severe weather for the central U.S. this weekend.

Upcoming heat will be accompanied by the highest humidity levels so far this year, pushing AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures well into the 90s and close to 100 degrees in parts of the eastern United States. In the Northeast, people will go from needing coats to wearing short sleeves in just a couple of days.

"Given the forecast temperatures and humidity levels in the East early next week, it will feel more like summer than spring," AccuWeather Vice President of Forecast Operations Dan DePodwin said. "In many areas, Tuesday will bring the highest temperatures of the year so far, surpassing the highs reached in April."

New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C., all reached 90 degrees or higher in mid-April. The same was true for Atlanta, Charlotte and Columbia, South Carolina. However, most areas have stayed well below the 90-degree mark so far in May.

In parts of New England, including Boston, residents are still awaiting their first 80-degree day of the year.

Ninety-degree temperatures will return soon, with many areas reaching that mark on Monday and Tuesday next week. As DePodwin noted, many locations are likely to set new highs for the year.

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In addition, despite record highs being significantly higher now than they were during the brief warm spells in March and April, some daily temperature records may still be challenged across the East.

Temperatures are forecast to rise sharply this weekend as hot air builds eastward from the Mississippi Valley. However, the chilly Atlantic Ocean, bay and large river waters could limit warming in some coastal areas, as onshore breezes may hold temperatures down or even cause readings to drop during the afternoon.

Most areas in the Northeast likely experienced their last frost earlier this week. Despite the lingering chill across the region, nighttime temperatures are not forecast to fall to near or below freezing again this spring.

Rain to be a rarity

Little to no rain is expected during this prolonged stretch of summerlike weather across much of the East.

This may seem like good news for some in the Northeast, but many areas in the mid-Atlantic and Southeast remain in need of rainfall, with drought conditions ranging from abnormally dry to exceptional — the most severe category on the drought scale.

"The combination of intense mid-May sunshine and heat will pull additional moisture from the ground across multiple states in the East," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said. "That will likely worsen and expand drought conditions during a critical period for crop development, while also further lowering stream, lake and reservoir levels heading into summer."

Showers and some severe thunderstorms are forecast to move into the Tennessee and Ohio valleys and parts of the Appalachians from Tuesday into Wednesday, potentially bringing temporary relief from the dry conditions in some areas.

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