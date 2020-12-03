Strong storms poised to slam southeastern Australia this weekend
By
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Dec. 3, 2020 10:32 AM
After a period of relatively little rainfall across southeastern Australia, strong thunderstorms can make a return over the weekend.
An intense area of low pressure passing to the south of Tasmania will pull a cold front through South Australia, Victoria and New South Wales, including the Australia Capital Territory, bringing showers and thunderstorms to the region.
Saturday is expected to begin on a dry note across much of southeastern Australia as the front begins to spark showers and thunderstorms across southern South Australia. Adelaide will be one of the first cities to get rainfall early on Saturday.
As showers and storms progress to the east through the day, they are expected to increase in intensity and coverage.
“As these thunderstorms track eastward, they can produce hail and damaging wind gusts as high as 100 km/h (60 mph),” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Jason Nicholls said.
Nicholls added, “The best chance for strong thunderstorms with strong winds and hail looks to be over southeastern NSW, including Sydney.”
These stronger storms are the most likely during the afternoon and evening hours on Saturday.
Gusty winds can also lead to areas of blowing dust across the interior of New South Wales and Victoria.
Much of southeastern Australia has received below-average rainfall since the beginning of November, including in Sydney where only 60% of the normal rainfall has been recorded.
Nicholls said, “These showers and storms can bring a general 6-25 mm (0.25-1.00 inch) of rain; however, the strongest storms can drop 25-75 mm (1-3 inches) of rain across southeastern New South Wales.”
Rainfall will be quick to exit southeastern Australia as cities from Canberra to Sydney will dry out for Sunday. However, an onshore wind from Adelaide to Melbourne will keep the chance for showers in the forecast into early next week.
