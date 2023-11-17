Stormy weekend to impact early holiday travel across the West

A storm is poised to bring rain, gusty winds and plunging snow levels to portions of the Northwest this weekend, but will the adverse weather last into some of the busiest travel days of the year?

A pocket of chilly air will accompany a Pacific storm this weekend, triggering rain, snow and gusty winds.

AccuWeather meteorologists say that a wet weekend is on the way in the West, which can result in disruptions for early holiday travel.

An area of low pressure off the coast of California that has brought days of wet weather to much of the state this week will finally move inland into Saturday. At the same time, a dip in the jet stream will usher in another storm system into the Northwest, unleashing rain and mountain snow.

On Saturday, as the storm approaches the region, rain will continue across much of California and Nevada throughout the day while rain will arrive in Oregon and eastern Washington during the afternoon and evening hours. As the storm continues moving inland Saturday night, rain will spread farther across Oregon and Washington.

As the storm presses farther across the interior, colder air will push into the region, allowing snow levels to drop Saturday night through Sunday.

"Snow levels will drop down to around 4,000 feet, which will lead to snowy conditions through the Cascade passes," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Heather Zehr said.

Gusty winds will also accompany the storm as it moves through the region. Individuals are encouraged to secure any loose objects and outdoor holiday decorations.

By Sunday, rain and snow showers will mainly be confined to the Rockies while drier conditions will set in along the West coast.

Those with early holiday travel plans across the region should be prepared for wet and windy conditions, resulting in delays both on the road and in the air. Forecasters urge motorists to allow for extra travel time and be cautious of ponding on roadways and flooding in low-lying areas. Air travel can also be impacted across the region as gusty winds combined with rainfall can result in flight delays or cancellations.

Looking ahead, dry conditions will set in across much of the western United States for much of next week.

"A large area of high pressure will dominate the western U.S. for much of the week leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday, promoting good travel conditions for most," Zehr said.

Tuesday into Wednesday, a front pushing into the Northwest and northern Rockies will bring showers and high-elevation snow which can lead to travel delays and cancellations right before the holiday. Travelers are urged to closely monitor the forecast and check for any delays and cancellations.

