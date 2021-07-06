Record-challenging heat wave set to grip southwestern United States
By
Nicole LoBiondo, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jul. 6, 2021 8:35 AM EDT
While the storms may provide some drought relief, the mixture of ongoing heat and dry lightning strikes could ignite wildfires.
Another brutal heat wave is set to slowly unfold across the western United States less than one month after many cities set a number of all-time record highs.
Mother Nature will crank up the heat across the West this week with many locations expected to swelter under conditions that will force the mercury to soar into the triple digits.
AccuWeather meteorologists say that although unseasonable heat will bake parts of the West, it will not rise to the level of the deadly heat wave that occurred in late June where all-time records were shattered in portions of the Pacific Northwest. However, it could rival the mid-June heat wave that stifled the Southwest.
High temperatures are expected to soar 10-15 degrees Fahrenheit above normal for this time of year across much of the West from midweek through the weekend. Relief from monsoon thunderstorms in the Southwest should diminish throughout the week as moisture shifts southward into Mexico.
The scorching heat that is expected to grip the region is thanks to an area of high pressure that is set to strengthen this week.
"This setup will be the driving factor that keeps sizzling temperatures in place for most of the West through at least this coming weekend," AccuWeather Meteorologist Adam Sadvary noted.
Strengthening high pressure, coupled with the ongoing severe drought over the southwestern U.S., will continue to contribute to the well-above-average heat.
"The pre-existing dry soil allows most of the sun's energy to heat the ground and the air nearest the ground, rather than to evaporate moisture," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek.
"This drought-heat cycle often produces extreme temperatures and allows heat waves to build," Dombek explained.
Dangerous heat will start to expand into cities like Boise, Idaho, and Salt Lake City on Tuesday where temperatures are set to flirt with records. On Monday, the temperature at Boise Airport reached 101 degrees Fahrenheit, making it the eighth consecutive day the site has seen a high of 100 or above -- the airport's record is nine consecutive days.
The afternoon high temperature in Boise on Tuesday is set to soar to 105 degrees, tying the date's record high set in 2007. Wednesday is forecast to reach the threshold of 100 degrees once more, which could break the all-time record of 9 days at or above 100, last set back in 2015, according to the National Weather Service.
Meanwhile, Salt Lake City is expected to tie or break the record high of 103 set in 2017 on Wednesday.
The heat wave will also impact areas farther south across Arizona and Nevada with temperatures in cities expected to soar into the low to middle 110s throughout the week.
In particular, residents of Las Vegas and Phoenix are set to see the mercury climb throughout the week. Sin City will have afternoon high temperatures past the 110-degree mark throughout the weekend to near-record levels, while the Valley of the Sun is expected to flirt with 110 degrees.
Las Vegas is expected to approach record high temperatures Thursday, Friday and Saturday as the heat waves roasts the Southwest. The mercury will soar to 112 in Sin City on Thursday, challenging the record of 113 set in 2017, while on Friday and Saturday the city will again teeter on the verge of record highs.
Both cities have seen their fair share of temperatures at or above 110 since the start of summer. Las Vegas has experienced six days in which high temperatures have hit 110 F or above, while Phoenix has recorded 10 days where temperatures were 110 F or above.
The normal high for Las Vegas at the beginning of July is in the low 100s, while in Phoenix the normal high hovers in the upper 100s.
Death Valley, California, another location familiar with triple-digit temperatures, will absolutely sizzle. From Tuesday through Saturday, the high temperature could come within 10 degrees of the all-time high ever recorded at Death Valley -- a scorching 134 degrees in 1913, according to the National Park Service. At the very least, each day the high will peak in the mid- to upper 120s. Wednesday through Sunday, the mercury will top out at or above 124, nearly 10 degrees above normal for early July.
The heat will encompass even more territory by late week. In addition to the Desert Southwest, residents in the central valleys and deserts of California can expect some records to fall, with temperatures climbing into the low to mid-110s by late week.
For example Redding, California is predicted to reach 111 degrees on Friday, which is close to the record of 113 degrees that was set back in 2008. The city could also break another record on Saturday when the afternoon high temperature is set to soar to 112 degrees, nearing the record of 115 set in 2002.
Redding is not the only city in the Golden State that could break records in this heat wave. Fresno, California is forecast to top out at 110 degrees on Saturday; the daily record of 112 was set back in 2008.
"Residents are advised to avoid strenuous outdoor activity during the peak heating of the afternoon whenever possible. When the heat cannot be avoided, drinking plenty of fluids to prevent dehydration or other heat-related illnesses is crucial," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert.
There is not much relief in sight for the Southwest as scorching heat is set to persist into the weekend. Monsoonal moisture may provide some relief, but the spotty nature of thunderstorms does not make it a guarantee that all residents will be able to beat the heat.
Many residents may remember the heat wave that baked much of the Southwest back in mid-June that sent the mercury past the 110 F or higher mark for nearly a week in some locations.
Afternoon high temperatures even soared into the 120s in the deserts of Southern California, shattering old records. Although the heat wave that will scorch much of the Southwest will not be as intense as the one felt back in mid-June, the duration of the heat wave will likely leave some residents wishing for cooler weather.
