Southwest to sizzle as Phoenix nears 110 and Las Vegas climbs to first 100 of the year

Heat will build across the interior Southwest, with some locations reaching the triple digits for the first time this year.

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From California to Colorado, ski season is shutting down earlier after a mild winter and low snowpack forced resorts across the West Coast to close down ski operations weeks ahead of schedule.

The second heat wave of the year is underway for the Southwest through Tuesday with some locations reaching temperatures that have not been reached since last summer, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

Daytime highs between 90 and 100 degrees Fahrenheit will be common for many through Tuesday with some locations even topping out in the 110s. Phoenix and Palm Springs, California, for example are forecast to reach into the 110s for the first time this year.

In Las Vegas and Fresno, California, highs are forecast to top out in the triple digits for the first time this year during this stretch. The last time both locations had a 100-degree day was back in September of last year.

"Those hoping to avoid the heat will have to head near the California coast, where a marine layer and sea breeze will keep high temperatures in the 60s and 70s," AccuWeather Meteorologist Kai Kerkow said.

Individuals are urged to practice heat safety as early-season heat can be especially dangerous, as many are not yet acclimated to temperatures of this magnitude. Staying hydrated, wearing light-colored clothing and taking breaks in the shade are some of the ways to stay safe in the heat.

Those doing any strenuous physical activity should ensure they have plenty of water handy and limit any activity from late morning through mid-afternoon.

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The surge of heat combined with dry weather and ongoing drought conditions will raise the risk for wildfire start and spread. People spending time outdoors should use extra caution with any open flames and spark-producing equipment.

"The heat will also continue to melt away the dwindling snowpack that is near-record low levels, bringing concerns for the water supply," adds Kerkow.

Farther north, across the Northwest, temperatures will also rise through Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s to mid-80s along the Interstate 5 corridor, including Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, which is 10-15 degrees above the historical average. Meanwhile, east of the Cascade Mountains in Washington and Oregon, temperatures are forecast to reach levels more typical in June with highs in the 70s and 80s.

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