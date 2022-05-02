Soaking storm could put a damper on Mother's Day weekend in Northeast
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published May 2, 2022 1:29 PM EDT
|
Updated May 2, 2022 1:29 PM EDT
A train of storms that is crossing the country this week will bring an unsettled stretch of weather to the Northeast, and AccuWeather meteorologists say the caboose of the storm train could end up putting a significant damper on Mother’s Day weekend in the region.
Those with outdoor activities in the Northeast from Friday through Sunday are encouraged to have an indoor backup plan in place as rain and chilly conditions are in the forecast. The first full weekend of May not only marks the tradition of honoring mom but also brings an uptick in outdoor celebrations such as weddings and college graduations.
The cross-country storm train has already produced outbreaks of severe weather over the Central states, but so far in the Northeast, it has brought just a couple of periods of rain and thunder. Where the sun has emerged between the storms, temperatures have recovered to seasonable levels.
One such storm moved into the Appalachians on Sunday and will depart New England on Monday night. A second storm is scheduled to bring another round of rain from Tuesday night into Wednesday to the region. However, it is the last storm forecast to trigger severe weather in the South Central states on Wednesday and Thursday that may not be so quick to leave the Northeast. People in the region may want to savor Thursday's conditions, forecasters say.
The storm intent on derailing the Mother's Day weekend plans will begin to spread rain into Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, western Maryland and southwestern Pennsylvania on Thursday night then over much of the rest of the mid-Atlantic region and perhaps the southwestern part of New England on Friday. However, rather than the rain continuing to pivot through the Northeast and depart early in the weekend, it will run into an atmospheric traffic jam.
"It looks like the storm will stall and cause the shield of rain to change orientation from west to east so that the zone from the central Appalachians to much of the mid-Atlantic and southern New England stays wet and unsettled Saturday and perhaps right through Sunday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.
Not only may it rain on and off in these areas, but a thorough soaking with heavy rain, a raw breeze and chilly air could make it downright miserable.
The long-duration storm could reverse the warming trend in store for much of this week. Where it rains much of the time, temperatures may be no better than the 40s in the mountains, and AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures could even dip into the 30s. On the coast, temperatures may be no better than the 50s with RealFeel® Temperatures in the 40s.
The air could even get chilly enough for some wet snowflakes to mix in over the highest terrain of the Catskills and Berkshires on Saturday. However, a few flakes would be a far cry from the Mother's Day snowstorm that hit the Northeast in 1977.
There is still hope that the same atmospheric traffic jam could work in favor of outdoor plans in some areas for at least part of the weekend.
"It is possible that a pocket of dry air not only keeps the northern and central parts of New York state and New England dry much of the time, but that dry air could sag southward to salvage Mother's Day in parts of the central Appalachians and southern New England," Anderson said. Dry air and a clearing trend will become less likely farther to the southeast, he added.
Boston and Albany, New York, will have a better chance at dry weather and some sunshine for Mother's Day than do Atlantic City, New Jersey, or Philadelphia.
Even if dry air allows clouds to break up in southern New England and portions of the central Appalachians, a raw wind from the Atlantic may keep low clouds, drizzle and spotty rain in place from near New York City, southward through New Jersey, coastal Delaware, eastern Maryland and southeastern Virginia on Sunday and perhaps even Monday as well.
"This is not going to be a nice weekend at the beaches in the mid-Atlantic," Anderson said.
As winds from the east and northeast develop, strengthen and persist this weekend, tides will run above normal. At their peak, winds may average 12-25 mph with gusts frequenting 30-40 mph along the upper mid-Atlantic coast. Minor beach erosion and coastal flooding at times of high tide can occur, AccuWeather forecasters say.
The best bet for people intent on traveling this weekend for the holiday will be to head north, toward upstate New York or northern New England. For those sticking to the plan of an outdoor wedding or graduation, the use of tents may not suffice as the rain could be blown sideways by stiff breezes and suppressed temperatures may require heavy jackets.
There is a chance the storm track may shift southward over time and could end up centered on more of Virginia, the Delmarva Peninsula and West Virginia. In the event that the storm ends up shifting that far to the south, the weather could turn out substantially nicer from southern New England to southern New York and northern Pennsylvania. Wet snowflakes could fly over the higher terrain of West Virginia in that case, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.
The train of storms this week will chip away on dry conditions in parts of the East. An area of abnormally dry conditions extends from Virginia to southern Virginia, West Virginia and southern New Jersey. Breezy, dry days have recently triggered an elevated risk of wildfires in the region.
The incoming rain should cause this abnormally dry zone of dry conditions to shrink in size this week. If rain fails to reach northern New England and northern New York state, it is possible days with elevated wildfire risk could occur.
