Slow-moving storm to drench Hawaii, even bring some snow

A storm that had dumped more than half a foot of rain on part of the island chain will slowly spiral southward and keep the flood risk heightened into next week. Snow is also possible at the peaks of the Big Island.

Copied

AccuWeather's Enhance RealVue™ Satellite image from early Friday morning, May 10, 2024, shows clouds (green and yellow shading) to the northwest of the Hawaiian Islands, associated with a storm in the upper part of the atmosphere.

The Hawaiian Islands are in for a wet stretch as a storm parks itself over the tropical paradise, resulting in daily rounds of drenching showers and thunderstorms into early week, AccuWeather forecasters say.

A storm in the upper part of the atmosphere was located to the northwest of the island chain early Friday morning local time. This storm will slowly sink southward and directly hover over the islands for several days, resulting in poor conditions in general for outdoor activities.

"The storm will act to enhance shower and thunderstorm activity. Some of the strongest thunderstorms could even contain gusty winds," AccuWeather Meteorologist Joseph Bauer said.

A pool of cool air high in the atmosphere will also create a conducive environment for hail to form.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

The traditional northeast trade wind pattern, which is the dominant force behind the weather in Hawaii, will be disrupted in the pattern. These trade winds create wet conditions on the northern and eastern sides of the islands. As moisture is wrung out over the mountains, much less rain falls on the southern and western sides. Wet weather will be just as likely on either side of the islands into early week.

In some communities, the deluge can result in worse conditions than just a bad day at the beach.

"The repeated rounds of showers and thunderstorms, especially over areas that are not acclimated to receiving as much rainfall, could lead to flooding concerns and can lead to increased streamflows on area streams and creeks," Bauer said. Road closures are possible as a result of the rapid runoff and overflowing streams, as well as due to debris flows.

By early Friday morning, nearly 7 inches of rain had accumulated over the KoÊ»olau mountains on the northeastern side of the island of OÊ»ahu, according to the National Weather Service. This surge of water caused the Waiahole Stream to reach minor flood stage over the course of several hours Thursday night. With additional rain on the way, new or worsening flooding problems are likely.

AccuWeather experts urge residents and visitors to be cognizant of weather alerts for their region and heed all evacuation notices. Flooding can occur even in areas that are missed by the heaviest rainfall, especially in lower-elevation towns that are downstream of higher terrain.

Snow on the Big Island?

While flooding will be the primary hazard at lower and intermediate elevations, snow can occur at the highest peaks of the Big Island.

"The storm is pulling down some cooler air aloft, which can lead to some snow at the Big Island summits," Bauer said. These areas were under Winter Storm Warnings with several inches of snow expected and wind gusts near the minimum Category 1 hurricane threshold (74 mph).

The combination of snow and wind will make travel difficult to impossible over the Mauna Kea Summit through the weekend.

"Although this storm will exit early in the week, a wet pattern can continue for much of next week," Bauer said.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.