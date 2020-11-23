Slow-moving rainstorm to drench Portugal, Spain this week
By
Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Nov. 23, 2020 12:10 PM
A storm will sit and spin near Portugal and Spain during the latter half of this week, leading to frequent rounds of rain and a localized flood threat.
The wet conditions will arrive in northwestern Spain and Portugal Tuesday night before slowly spreading south and east across these countries Wednesday into Friday.
"The good news is that the rain is going to be spread out over several days, so it’s not all coming at once," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tony Zartman said. "That being said, the rain could be heavy at times, which can result in some localized flooding problems."
The days of unsettled weather will be due to the storm getting cut off from the main storm track across Europe. When this occurs, locations can get hit repeatedly with rainy spells as moisture rotates around the storm.
The heaviest, most persistent rain is forecast to target portions of southern and eastern Spain, as well as southeastern France, during the second half of the week.
In these areas, a widespread 25-50 mm (1-2 inches) of rain can fall. Across northeastern Spain, 50-100 mm (2-4 inches) of rain are expected with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 150 mm (6 inches).
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Ponding of water on the roadways can slow down motorists and lead to minor transportation delays. Where flooding has occurred, road closures will be possible.
Motorists are reminded to never attempt to drive through floodwaters, as the water could be deeper than it appears and the roadway underneath could be compromised.
Lisbon, Portugal, and Valencia, Madrid and Barcelona, Spain, are among the areas where residents will want to keep rain gear close at hand before heading out during the latter half of the week.
Earlier in November, during a one-two punch of storm systems, Valencia received 115 mm (4.54 inches) of rain within two days, more than tripling the city's normal November rainfall of 37 mm (1.45 inches).
Although the region has since experienced an extended dry stretch since that time, the upcoming downpours this week could bring another round of flooding to communities hit hard earlier in the month.
Beyond this week, the slow-moving storm is expected to get pushed slowly eastward into the Mediterranean Sea this weekend, with downpours spreading across portions of Italy that have been hit hard by flooding in recent days.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Weather Forecasts
Slow-moving rainstorm to drench Portugal, Spain this week
By Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Nov. 23, 2020 12:10 PM
A storm will sit and spin near Portugal and Spain during the latter half of this week, leading to frequent rounds of rain and a localized flood threat.
The wet conditions will arrive in northwestern Spain and Portugal Tuesday night before slowly spreading south and east across these countries Wednesday into Friday.
"The good news is that the rain is going to be spread out over several days, so it’s not all coming at once," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tony Zartman said. "That being said, the rain could be heavy at times, which can result in some localized flooding problems."
The days of unsettled weather will be due to the storm getting cut off from the main storm track across Europe. When this occurs, locations can get hit repeatedly with rainy spells as moisture rotates around the storm.
The heaviest, most persistent rain is forecast to target portions of southern and eastern Spain, as well as southeastern France, during the second half of the week.
In these areas, a widespread 25-50 mm (1-2 inches) of rain can fall. Across northeastern Spain, 50-100 mm (2-4 inches) of rain are expected with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 150 mm (6 inches).
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Ponding of water on the roadways can slow down motorists and lead to minor transportation delays. Where flooding has occurred, road closures will be possible.
Motorists are reminded to never attempt to drive through floodwaters, as the water could be deeper than it appears and the roadway underneath could be compromised.
Lisbon, Portugal, and Valencia, Madrid and Barcelona, Spain, are among the areas where residents will want to keep rain gear close at hand before heading out during the latter half of the week.
Related:
Earlier in November, during a one-two punch of storm systems, Valencia received 115 mm (4.54 inches) of rain within two days, more than tripling the city's normal November rainfall of 37 mm (1.45 inches).
Although the region has since experienced an extended dry stretch since that time, the upcoming downpours this week could bring another round of flooding to communities hit hard earlier in the month.
Beyond this week, the slow-moving storm is expected to get pushed slowly eastward into the Mediterranean Sea this weekend, with downpours spreading across portions of Italy that have been hit hard by flooding in recent days.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo