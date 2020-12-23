Santa Ana winds to increase fire danger in Southern California through Christmas Eve
By
Brian Thompson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Dec. 23, 2020 8:04 AM EST
Recent dry conditions have allowed the fire season to linger across Southern California, and a Santa Ana wind event will create dangerous fire conditions into Christmas Eve.
Red flag warnings have been issued from the Los Angeles Basin southward through the higher terrain east of San Diego.
Winds will gust to between 40-60 mph from Wednesday into Thursday, with the highest gusts likely through the canyons and passes. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 75 mph is possible.
The combination of these strong winds, dry vegetation and very low humidity levels will allow any fires that develop to spread rapidly.
"As an area of high pressure establishes itself over southeastern Idaho or northern Utah on Wednesday, the clockwise flow around the high will bring east-northeasterly winds to Southern California," AccuWeather Meteorologist Ryan Adamson said.
Santa Ana winds occur when the wind blows out of the east and northeast, bringing bone dry air from the deserts toward coastal areas that typically have onshore winds.
These wind gusts can be strong enough to cause some damage to trees and power lines, especially in canyons and passes where the wind gets funneled on its way to the coast. Any live power lines that are brought down by the wind can spark new fires.
"Residents spending time outdoors will need to be very careful with any outdoor flames," Adamson added. The vast majority of wildfires in California are caused by humans.
According to Adamson, the wind will gradually diminish later in the day on Christmas Eve as the area of high pressure weakens and slides to the east.
Increasingly dry conditions and the lack of rain recently have allowed the fire season to continue deep into December. In an average year, the fire season winds down by late in November as storms start to bring rain heading into December.
This wet season has been anything but across Southern California so far. Downtown Los Angeles has yet to receive any rain during the month of December, a far cry from the 2.33 inches of rain the city averages for the month.
The dry December in combination with a dry November has led to increasing coverage and severity of drought conditions across much of Southern California in recent months. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions across the region.
A look at the forecast for Christmas Day, which shows rain from the Pacific Northwest through Northern California. This storm track focused farther north has left Southern California high and dry this wet season.
While the number of fires has greatly diminished from earlier in the season, the threat for new fires will continue to pop up on occasion as long as the rain stays away.
However, there is some hope for the rain across Southern California in the not-too-distant future.
AccuWeather meteorologists are monitoring the potential for a storm to finally track far enough south to bring some rain to Southern California around Monday of next week.
While this does not look like a major rainstorm, it certainly has the potential to bring much-needed rain from Los Angeles to San Diego.
The rain would finally bring some moisture to the vegetation so that it will not be as vulnerable to fire if future wind events develop.
That being said, the rain potential early next week does not look like a pattern change.
The AccuWeather long-range team is forecasting a drier-than-average January across Southern California. Early indications are that the storm track will shift back toward the Pacific Northwest later next week into the beginning of January.
If the storm early next week does not yield much rain, the continued dryness will make the area susceptible to wildfires into January during any offshore wind events that develop.
