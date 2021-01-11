Robust storms to bring flash flooding, damaging winds to portions of South America
By
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Jan. 11, 2021 9:39 AM EST
A South Korean research team has developed a mobile negative pressure ward, allowing for both isolation and treatment under one basketball-court-sized inflatable tent.
A cold front sweeping across Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and southeastern Brazil can spark strong thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday leading to flash flooding and locally damaging wind gusts.
The threat is first expected to develop on Monday when these storms can stretch from Uruguay into Entre Rios, Santa Fe and northern Cordoba.
While a few showers and a thunderstorm are expected in Buenos Aires and Montevideo, the threat of the heaviest storms is expected to be to the north and west of these cities.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Thunderstorms across these areas can produce heavy downpours that can lead to flash flooding. “In areas hit by the heaviest storms, 50-75 mm (2-3 inches) of rain can fall,” said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Jason Nicholls
“This can quickly cause any smaller streams or low-lying areas to fill with rushing water," warned Nicholls.
Residents are advised never to attempt to cross flood waters as people and cars can quickly be swept away in only a few inches of fast-moving water.
Nicholls also added that some of the storms can bring damaging wind gusts to 80 km/h (50 mph) and hail. This can down tree branches and lead to isolated power outages.
As the day progresses into Monday night, there is the concern that a zone of heavy rain can develop in northeastern Argentina, namely across La Rioja, Catamarca, Tucuman and southern Salta. The greatest threat in these areas is expected to be along and just to the east of the Andes.
Concepción, San Miguel de Tucumán and Santiago del Estero are a few of the communities that could be impacted by heavy rainfall through the night. There could be as much as 100 mm (4 inches) of rain with a few hours that can lead to dangerous flooding.
As this front continues to push to the north into Tuesday, most areas that got rain on Monday will dry out as the threat of storms shifts into areas from Salta to Corrientes, southern Paraguay and into Rio Grande du Sol, Brazil.
The threat of damaging thunderstorms is expected to wane in comparison to Monday and Monday night, but some storms can still be disruptive with heavy downpours and gusty winds.
The greatest concern for heavy storms will be across northern Argentina, mostly in Salta, Chaco and Formosa.
Nicholls added, “There can be another round of strong thunderstorms in these same areas Friday night into Sunday.”
<iframe frameborder="0" height="200" scrolling="no" src="https://playlist.megaphone.fm?e=ADL8157828276" width="100%"></iframe>
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Weather Forecasts
Robust storms to bring flash flooding, damaging winds to portions of South America
By Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Jan. 11, 2021 9:39 AM EST
A South Korean research team has developed a mobile negative pressure ward, allowing for both isolation and treatment under one basketball-court-sized inflatable tent.
A cold front sweeping across Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and southeastern Brazil can spark strong thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday leading to flash flooding and locally damaging wind gusts.
The threat is first expected to develop on Monday when these storms can stretch from Uruguay into Entre Rios, Santa Fe and northern Cordoba.
While a few showers and a thunderstorm are expected in Buenos Aires and Montevideo, the threat of the heaviest storms is expected to be to the north and west of these cities.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Thunderstorms across these areas can produce heavy downpours that can lead to flash flooding. “In areas hit by the heaviest storms, 50-75 mm (2-3 inches) of rain can fall,” said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Jason Nicholls
“This can quickly cause any smaller streams or low-lying areas to fill with rushing water," warned Nicholls.
Residents are advised never to attempt to cross flood waters as people and cars can quickly be swept away in only a few inches of fast-moving water.
Nicholls also added that some of the storms can bring damaging wind gusts to 80 km/h (50 mph) and hail. This can down tree branches and lead to isolated power outages.
As the day progresses into Monday night, there is the concern that a zone of heavy rain can develop in northeastern Argentina, namely across La Rioja, Catamarca, Tucuman and southern Salta. The greatest threat in these areas is expected to be along and just to the east of the Andes.
Concepción, San Miguel de Tucumán and Santiago del Estero are a few of the communities that could be impacted by heavy rainfall through the night. There could be as much as 100 mm (4 inches) of rain with a few hours that can lead to dangerous flooding.
Related:
As this front continues to push to the north into Tuesday, most areas that got rain on Monday will dry out as the threat of storms shifts into areas from Salta to Corrientes, southern Paraguay and into Rio Grande du Sol, Brazil.
The threat of damaging thunderstorms is expected to wane in comparison to Monday and Monday night, but some storms can still be disruptive with heavy downpours and gusty winds.
The greatest concern for heavy storms will be across northern Argentina, mostly in Salta, Chaco and Formosa.
Nicholls added, “There can be another round of strong thunderstorms in these same areas Friday night into Sunday.”
<iframe frameborder="0" height="200" scrolling="no" src="https://playlist.megaphone.fm?e=ADL8157828276" width="100%"></iframe>
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo