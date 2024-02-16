Rainy weekend may put outdoor plans, Daytona 500 hopes on hold across Florida

A wet and chilly weekend is in store across much of Florida this weekend, dampening plans for residents and visitors alike, including the tens of thousands of race fans heading to Daytona International Speedway.

Copied

Heavy rain in Florida this weekend could cause delays for one of the biggest NASCAR races in the country.

Visitors and residents hoping to enjoy the sunshine, warmth and tranquility that winters in Florida commonly feature will be out of luck this weekend, as a wet and chilly stretch of days is in store.

A storm developing in the Gulf of Mexico will send tropical moisture across the Florida Peninsula beginning Saturday and extending through the weekend, which could dampen outdoor plans and lead to localized flooding and numerous travel woes.

Although the rain will be tropical, it will not feel that way as temperatures will fall well below historical averages amid a steady rain. Rather than comfortably mild conditions in the 70s and 80s, places like Tampa and Orlando will not climb out of the 60s on Saturday and may not even hit 60 degrees on Sunday.

If the temperatures and wet weather weren’t enough of a deterrent along Florida’s many beaches, rough surf and rip currents along Florida’s Atlantic coast will also keep people out of the water.

The bulk of the rain is expected to remain off to the north of South Florida’s famed Miami Beach on Saturday, so residents and visitors can take advantage of dry conditions. On Sunday, wet weather is expected to expand across South Florida.

“The central Florida Peninsula is where the heaviest rain is expected to fall with a general 1-3 inches expected,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Joe Bauer stated. Heavy rain of this nature will cause water to pond on roadways and reduce visibility, slowing travel plans for many with weekend plans.

Wet weather in store at Daytona 500

A weekend full of events is slated to occur in Daytona International Speedway, as fans and racers pile in for both an Xfinity Series United Rentals 300 on Saturday and the Cup Series Daytona 500 on Sunday. AccuWeather meteorologists advise fans to plan on rainy conditions that can lead to delays, postponements or cancellations of some events this weekend.

One bright spot in the Daytona Beach forecast is that dry weather is expected for Friday’s truck race.

Daytona International Speedway is outfitted with lights, so either event this weekend could turn into a night race if the rain lets up during the evening; however, a dry enough window is not expected on Saturday. There is a chance conditions can dry out Sunday afternoon to allow a delayed start with a potential finish under the lights.

Even if there is a break in the rain, it could take several hours for NASCAR officials to dry the track enough for racing to commence.

If the races were to be postponed until Monday, dry weather is expected to return early next week.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.