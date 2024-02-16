Rainy weekend delays outdoor plans, Daytona 500 hopes on hold across Florida

A wet and chilly end to the weekend is in store across much of Florida, dampening plans for residents and visitors alike, including the tens of thousands of race fans heading to Daytona International Speedway.

Visitors and residents hoping to enjoy the sunshine, warmth and tranquility that winters in Florida commonly feature will be out of luck through the remainder of the weekend, as a wet and chilly stretch is in store.

A storm developing in the Gulf of Mexico will send tropical moisture across the Florida Peninsula through Sunday, which could dampen outdoor plans and lead to localized flooding and numerous travel woes.

Although the rain will be tropical, it will not feel that way as temperatures will fall well below historical averages amid a steady rain. Rather than comfortably mild conditions in the 70s and 80s, places like Tampa and Orlando will only reach into the 60s on Sunday.

If the temperatures and wet weather weren’t enough of a deterrent along Florida’s many beaches, rough surf and rip currents along Florida’s Atlantic coast also will keep people out of the water.

The bulk of the rain remained to the north of South Florida’s famed Miami Beach on Saturday, so residents and visitors were able to take advantage of dry conditions. On Sunday, wet weather is finally expected to expand across South Florida.

“The central Florida Peninsula is where the heaviest rain is expected to fall with a general 1-3 inches expected,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Joe Bauer stated. Heavy rain of this nature will cause water to pond on roadways and reduce visibility, slowing travel conditions for many with weekend plans.

Wet weather impacting the Daytona International Speedway schedule

A weekend full of events was slated to occur at Daytona International Speedway, as fans and racers were expected to pile in for both the Xfinity Series United Rentals 300 originally scheduled for Saturday and the Cup Series Daytona 500 on Sunday. However, as AccuWeather meteorologists correctly predicted, rainy conditions led to delays, postponements or cancellations of some events this weekend.

On Saturday morning, it was announced that the final practice for the Cup Series Daytona 500, which was originally scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, was canceled due to inclement weather.

Daytona International Speedway is outfitted with lights, so either event could have turned into a night race if the rain had let up during the evening; however, a dry enough window did not develop on Saturday, and the Xfinity Series race was postponed until 11 a.m Monday morning.

On Sunday morning, it was announced that the Daytona 500 was officially rescheduled for Monday at 4 p.m. ET. On Monday, dry weather is expected to return by the afternoon hours after the risk for a lingering morning shower or two in and around Daytona Beach.

Even once there is a break in the rain; though, it could take several hours for NASCAR officials to dry the track enough for racing to commence.

