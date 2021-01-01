Rain, snow to return to Pakistan and northwest India
By
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Jan. 1, 2021 7:36 AM EST
A western disturbance is expected to bring the return of rain and mountain snow to portions of Pakistan and northwest India this weekend and early next week.
"A slow-moving system will lead to showers from eastern Gujarat and eastern Rajasthan to western Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and western Uttar Pradesh from Saturday through Wednesday,” explained AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Jason Nicholls.
Moisture being drawn farther to the west can also lead to rain across northern Pakistan.
Nicholls said, “Daily rainfall across western India into Pakistan will generally be 0.25 of an inch (6 mm) or less, though on Monday and Tuesday, some areas can see up to 13 mm (0.50 of an inch) of rain."
Even heavier rain amounts are possible across far northwestern India and northern Pakistan from Monday into Tuesday. This is especially true for areas closer to the southern slopes of the Himalayan Mountains such as Islamabad, Jammu and Chandigarh.
AccuWeather Meteorologist Tony Zartman said, "Rainfall of 25-50 (1-2 inches) is possible in portions of far northwestern India and northern Pakistan, generally along the southern slopes of the Himalayan Mountains.” He warns, "A few areas could see 100 mm (4 inches) of rain than can lead to flash flooding in low-lying areas."
As the moisture rises into the Himalayans, heavy snowfall totaling 30-60 cm (1-2 feet) is expected which can close some roads and lead to avalanches across higher terrain.
Nicholls added, "The hardest hit areas in the western Himalayans could see upwards of 90 cm (3 feet) of snow, though this may be confined to elevations above all but the highest roads and communities."
The heaviest of the snow is expected to fall from Jammu and Kashmir into Himachal Pradesh on Monday and Tuesday as precipitation become more widespread.
As the region struggles with dangerous air quality, this rain may help to bring temporary improvements early next week.
While the heaviest rain is expected to remain to the northwest of New Delhi and the National Capital Region, there can be a few showers around through early next week.
"Rainfall around the National Capital Region is largely expected to remain below 13 mm (0.50 of an inch) through Tuesday," said Nicholls.
As this western disturbance lifts northward into China, rain and mountain snow is expected to come to an end by the middle of next week.
Dry weather is expected to prevail elsewhere across northern and central India.
