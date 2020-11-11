Rain set to return to northern India amid unhealthy air quality
By
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Nov. 11, 2020 3:27 PM
After the withdrawal of the monsoon in northwestern India during late September, dry weather took hold for the month of October. However, forecasters expect the return of rain across the region this weekend and into early next week.
With the end of the monsoon also came the seasonal degradation of air quality as agricultural burning increased and the air mass across northern India became stagnant. Not only will the coming rain help to bring moisture to the region, it can also briefly improve the air quality across northwestern India.
New Delhi, which typically sees a little over 25 mm (an inch) of rain during the month of October, reported no rainfall during the month this year. November has started on a dry note as well.
While rainfall is expected to be scattered across northwest India and not all locations will receive a meaningful amount of rain, it is still expected to bring an increase in moisture and produce temporary improvements in air quality.
AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Jason Nicholls said, “A western disturbance will lead to showers and thunderstorms from Punjab, northern and eastern Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir to northern Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh on Sunday and Monday.”
Nicholls adds, “This includes Delhi and the surrounding National Capitol Region.”
Even though rainfall is likely to remain scattered and rain may miss some locations, Nicholls expects a general 3-15 mm (0.10-0.60 of an inch) of rain to fall. Areas that have the heaviest storms can receive up to 32 mm (1.25 inches) of rain.
There may also be gusty winds and hail in the strongest storms.
Northern Pakistan can get rainfall as well, including in Islamabad and Lahore where up to 25 mm (an inch) may fall. In the mountainous terrain of northern Pakistan as much as 50-100 mm (2-4 inches) of rain can leading to the threat for flash flooding. Heavy snow is expected in the highest terrain.
The showers and thunderstorms moving across the region can also help to stir up the atmosphere and bring local improvements in air quality. The places that receive the heaviest rain also stand to see the greatest reduction in air pollution. However, any improvement in air quality is expected to be temporary and may only last for a day or two.
The chance for isolated showers can linger across northern India into the middle of next week, although rainfall during this time is expected to be lighter and not as widespread as the first round of showers Sunday into Monday.
