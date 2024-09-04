Rain may dampen football games, outdoor plans in Northeast

Umbrellas and raincoats will be needed across the Northeast this weekend, and may put a damper on football games and outdoor plans before the next batch of fall-like air settles across the region.

Copied

Watch as these videos show the scary moment the walls gave out to the power of the floodwaters that burst into the Smithtown Library in Long Island, New York, on Aug. 19.

Concerns about a massive coastal storm potentially flooding the northeastern United States this weekend are diminishing, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

While some rain is moving through the area, it should not take up a huge part of the weekend. The rain will be fragmented and likely to depart quickly.

A feature that is spreading downpours and the risk of flash flooding across the Gulf Coast region will linger over the northern Gulf of Mexico through Saturday night. A separate area of low pressure will continue to advance along the Carolina coast, and could briefly bring gusty winds, heavier downpours and rough surf to southeastern Georgia and the eastern Carolinas through Saturday evening before heading out to sea.

"The southern push of tropical moisture will likely remain separate from a cool front and jet stream dip that is advancing across the Northeast this weekend," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said.

Instead of a weekend washout, people across the Northeast will likely see spotty showers with a few pockets of steadier rain. Through Saturday evening, the bulk of the rain will advance eastward through parts of New England.

Meanwhile, a separate ocean storm that AccuWeather has designated a tropical rainstorm is located well north of Bermuda. This feature is forecast to track into Atlantic Canada through Sunday morning, raising seas offshore and heightening concerns for deep-sea fishing, shipping, and cruise interests.

The next two names on the list of tropical storms for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season are Francine and Gordon.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Any urban flooding incidents will tend to be isolated, brief, and not a repeat of the disastrous flooding f rom earlier in the summer. Thunderstorms that approach area football and baseball games may result in activities being suspended.

A reinforcing push of cooler and less humid air will follow Sunday in the region. Temperatures will generally dip 5-15 degrees lower than Friday's levels.

Despite at least partial sunshine, highs will generally range from the upper 50s to the mid-60s over the Appalachians Sunday and the 70s along the Interstate 95 zone. People who mind cool conditions may want to wear jackets and long sleeves.

As the new batch of cool air passes over the relatively warm waters of the Great Lakes this weekend, angry-looking clouds will gather, spotty showers will erupt, and waterspouts may be unleashed--all common occurrences during the early-autumn season lake-effect.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.