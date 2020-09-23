Persistent monsoon rain leads to flooding and mudslides in India, Nepal
Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist &
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Sep. 24, 2020 10:15 AM
The streets of Mumbai, India, were flooded on Sept. 23, after overnight downpours soaked the city, forcing local officials to urge residents to stay indoors.
Persistent monsoon rain has led to flooding and mudslides across portions of India and Nepal. Additional rain will threat more of the same into the weekend.
A holiday was declared for the Mumbai's Bombay High Court on Tuesday after another round of heavy, monsoon rain filled the city's streets with floodwaters.
The most recent round of rain totaled 395 mm (15.55 inches) from Tuesday into Wednesday.
A local source reported that the dams in the area were full as rain continued to fill the streets. Officials urged residents to stay indoors due to the severe flooding.
People walk through a waterlogged street after heavy rain in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. India's monsoon season runs from June to September. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
Mumbai reported a remarkable 1,199 mm (47.22 inches) of rainfall in August and has already reported 519 mm (20.46 inches) in September. The city typically reports 482 mm (18.99 inches) and 301 mm (11.86 inches) of rain in August and September, respectively.
Heavy rain is not confined to western India. On Wednesday night, heavy rain led to multiple mudslides across Nepal, contributing to the death of 10 people, according to The Kathmandu Post.
Rounds of heavy rainfall will continue to plague parts of the Nepal and northeastern India this week as an area of low pressure tracks from west to east across the region.
Widespread rainfall totals of 100-200 mm (4-8 inches) are expected across far northeastern Uttar Pradesh, northern Bihar, Meghalaya and Assam in northern India, as well as northern Bangladesh and eastern Nepal. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 300 mm (12 inches) is expected for parts of the Himalayan Mountains.
This amount of rain can exacerbate any ongoing flooding and cause mudslides across these regions.
Kathmandu and surrounding areas will be at risk for heavy rain and flooding through Thursday night while areas farther east like Siliguri will be at risk through Friday night.
Excessive monsoon rain has also led to widespread loss of crops across central India. In a typical season, the return of dry weather in September allows farmer to harvest. This year, however, the prolonged monsoon has left farmers unable to harvest and crops are being damaged by too much rain.
However, there may be an end of the heavy monsoon rains in sight for western and northern India, as well as Nepal.
On Thursday, India's Meteorological Department released a report stating that conditions are favorable for the start of the monsoon withdraw from western Rajasthan and adjoining areas beginning on 28 September.
The withdraw of monsoonal moisture, which is happening ahead of the official withdraw of the monsoon, will promote largely dry weather across nearly all of northwestern India into Uttar Pradesh late this week.
Less intense rainfall will soon follow across Nepal, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bangladesh by early next, but isolated showers and thunderstorms may remain in these areas.
Typically, the southwest monsoon begins its withdrawal across India during the beginning of September. With the slow retreat this year, the beginning of the northeast monsoon across southern India may be delayed, according to AccuWeather's 2020 autumn forecast for Asia.
