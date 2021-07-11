Northeast to get short-lived break from steamy, stormy weather
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Jul. 11, 2021 6:16 AM EDT
From the subway system to city streets, parts of New York, New York, were flooded on July 8, as Elsa swept through the area, bringing heavy rain to the region.
Residents in the northeastern United States could use a period of quieter weather as millions were hammered by rain and wind from Elsa, severe thunderstorms or both last week. Unfortunately, any break from stormy conditions and high humidity in the coming days may not last long in some areas.
The period of less humid, dry weather that frequently follows tropical systems that move up the East Coast will be very brief, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Randy Adkins.
The most notable reduction in humidity occurred during the first part of this weekend and focused across upstate New York and northern and central New England. However, any break in humid conditions will be very short-lived across the northern portion of the Northeast.
A feature known as the Bermuda High is forecast to become reestablished through early week, Adkins explained. When combined with a southward dip in the jet stream over the Midwest, this setup will allow very warm, humid air to surge northward across the mid-Atlantic and into portions of the central Appalachians and New England, he added.
As the high builds westward from the Atlantic, it will tend to put up somewhat of a protective shield which may greatly tone down thunderstorm activity along the mid-Atlantic coast and in southern New England. Still, a few storms can bubble up in this zone, especially during the afternoon and early evening hours.
"Sunday into the first part of the week looks steamy in the Interstate 95 corridor from Richmond, Virginia, to Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York City," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tom Kines said, adding that there will also be a few days with great weather at the beaches from Virginia to New Jersey and Long Island, New York.
During the middle of the summer, a phenomenon known as a sea breeze tends not only to hold temperatures back a few degrees up to a few miles of the surf zone, but it may also keep storms away from the beaches until the pattern breaks down in the evening.
In some cases, storms may form right on the sea breeze front and never make the trip to the beach.
Highs in much of the I-95 corridor are forecast to range from the middle to upper 80s F this weekend, but highs in the 90s will be common from central New Jersey through eastern Virginia from Monday to Wednesday. Highs ranging from the upper 70s in northern Maine to near 90 along the Chesapeake Bay are common during the middle of July.
Heat, humidity, sunshine and other factors will combine to push AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures well past 100 F for several hours in the mid-Atlantic from Monday through Wednesday.
Across New England, temperatures could approach 90 for a day or two from Monday to Wednesday, but more cloud cover and spotty thunderstorm activity in this zone may mitigate the heat.
Farther west, toward the central Appalachians, Ohio Valley and Great Lakes regions, finding a long stretch of dry weather may be impossible.
"There is a lot of Little League Baseball to play, but sorry to say from the Appalachians to the Midwest, the weather is not likely to cooperate for very long," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.
From Sunday to the middle of the the week, the southward dip in the jet stream, combined with humid air, will create conditions in the atmosphere that favor an eruption of showers and thunderstorms from the Appalachians on west.
On Sunday afternoon and evening, thunderstorms from Lake Erie to central Tennessee can be strong to severe, bringing flooding downpours and damaging wind gusts to cities such as Pittsburgh and Cleveland.
Thunderstorms can also reach eastward into parts of southern Pennsylvania late Sunday. An isolated thunderstorm can't be ruled out either.
"Shower and thunderstorm activity is likely to ramp up on Sunday with a chance of daily storms from Monday to Wednesday in much of this area," Pastelok said.
Pastelok stated that thunderstorm activity may become much more spotty in nature from the eastern part of the Ohio Valley to the central Appalachians by the middle of the week. However, on Wednesday, strong storms could fight their way to the mid-Atlantic and southern New England coasts.
Hot and humid air may hang on through the end of the week along the mid-Atlantic coasts with warm and humid conditions elsewhere in the Northeast. This will precede another dip in the jet stream which could result in more thunderstorms that could help produce a notable change to cooler and less humid conditions next weekend.
Any of the storms that erupt this week have the potential to produce localized flooding downpours, strong wind gusts and sudden, frequent lightning strikes.
Forecasters stress the need to move indoors at the first rumble of thunder. Picnic pavilions, tents and umbrellas do not offer adequate protection from lightning.
Motorists are reminded never to drive through flooded roads as the water may be deeper than it appears and could cause your vehicle to stall. Driving into floodwaters puts not only occupants at risk but also would-be first responders. High water can also cause significant, permanent damage to a vehicle's electrical system.
Experts say people should limit strenuous physical activity during very warm and humid weather conditions. For some individuals, exercising or manual labor may be safely accomplished during the early morning or evening hours, when the sun is less intense. When outdoors for a prolonged period, it's also recommended to drink plenty of water or non-alcoholic fluids, even if you don't feel thirsty.
