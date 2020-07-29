Long-awaited break from heat in store for Northeast
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jul. 29, 2020 7:32 AM
A woman is dead after what is believed to have been a shark, attacked her while she was in the water along the coast of Maine on July 27.
After the latest stretch of heat and uncomfortably high levels of humidity, AccuWeather meteorologists say that the upcoming relief from the heat in the Northeast will last for several days. However, the same may not be able to be said about the humidity in some areas.
While the relief from the heat and humidity will be welcome to most on Wednesday, the sun will still make for a warm day. In fact, temperatures in many areas will still be above the historical average.
Even though it will not feel as uncomfortable with lower humidity levels, residents must still be careful not to overdo it when outdoors.
"Do not be fooled even though it will not feel as sticky outside, the warmth and sunshine along with lower humidity levels can work to dehydrate people quickly," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski. "Anyone with outdoor plans such as taking a jog or walking the dog will need to be sure to stay well hydrated with much of the region still seeing highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s."
Temperatures are still likely to be above normal on Thursday before trending lower on Friday. Moisture associated with a disturbance passing through Maryland and Delaware, on Thursday night and Friday will raise the humidity levels in portions of the mid-Atlantic once again on Thursday, and the increase in humidity will become more noticeable on Friday.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Farther north, people in much of New England will continue to experience low levels of humidity on Friday. In addition, while a shower or thunderstorm is not out of the question on Thursday, plenty of sunshine is likely to end the week on Friday. However, rain would not necessarily be bad news in the area.
"Much of the interior Northeast and New England are experiencing a slight to moderate drought and, unfortunately, the next chance for rain across a lot of this region may not be until Sunday," Pydynowski said.
The chance of rain will first arrive in the mid-Atlantic with a disturbance on Saturday before moving into New England on Sunday. This will lead to an increase in humidity in all areas. The clouds and rain will keep high temperatures near or below normal. In many locations, this will be the longest stretch of below-normal high temperatures since the middle of June. However, nighttime temperatures may run a bit above normal given the higher humidity levels.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Weather Forecasts
Long-awaited break from heat in store for Northeast
By Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jul. 29, 2020 7:32 AM
A woman is dead after what is believed to have been a shark, attacked her while she was in the water along the coast of Maine on July 27.
After the latest stretch of heat and uncomfortably high levels of humidity, AccuWeather meteorologists say that the upcoming relief from the heat in the Northeast will last for several days. However, the same may not be able to be said about the humidity in some areas.
While the relief from the heat and humidity will be welcome to most on Wednesday, the sun will still make for a warm day. In fact, temperatures in many areas will still be above the historical average.
Even though it will not feel as uncomfortable with lower humidity levels, residents must still be careful not to overdo it when outdoors.
"Do not be fooled even though it will not feel as sticky outside, the warmth and sunshine along with lower humidity levels can work to dehydrate people quickly," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski. "Anyone with outdoor plans such as taking a jog or walking the dog will need to be sure to stay well hydrated with much of the region still seeing highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s."
Related:
Temperatures are still likely to be above normal on Thursday before trending lower on Friday. Moisture associated with a disturbance passing through Maryland and Delaware, on Thursday night and Friday will raise the humidity levels in portions of the mid-Atlantic once again on Thursday, and the increase in humidity will become more noticeable on Friday.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Farther north, people in much of New England will continue to experience low levels of humidity on Friday. In addition, while a shower or thunderstorm is not out of the question on Thursday, plenty of sunshine is likely to end the week on Friday. However, rain would not necessarily be bad news in the area.
"Much of the interior Northeast and New England are experiencing a slight to moderate drought and, unfortunately, the next chance for rain across a lot of this region may not be until Sunday," Pydynowski said.
The chance of rain will first arrive in the mid-Atlantic with a disturbance on Saturday before moving into New England on Sunday. This will lead to an increase in humidity in all areas. The clouds and rain will keep high temperatures near or below normal. In many locations, this will be the longest stretch of below-normal high temperatures since the middle of June. However, nighttime temperatures may run a bit above normal given the higher humidity levels.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo