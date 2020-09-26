India's southwest monsoon slowly begins its retreat
By
Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Sep. 28, 2020 11:17 AM
This waterspout swirled into the city of Salerno, Italy, and caused minor structural damage and uprooted trees on Sept. 25. The mayor reported no injuries.
After months of flooding, deadly lightning strikes and numerous landslides, residents across India and the surrounding region may be eagerly awaiting the retreat of the southwest monsoon. However, relief from the wet season will come sooner for some than others.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced that the withdrawal of the monsoon has officially began in Rajasthan in northwestern India on Monday.
As an area of low pressure over northeastern India and Bangladesh weakens, showers and thunderstorms across the region will become more widely separated. At the same time, persistent northwesterly winds will continue to usher in dry air.
Largely dry conditions are expected from Rajasthan to parts of Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal through the middle of the week.
While showers and thunderstorms are still expected to pop up across central and southern India through at least Wednesday, they will be lighter and less frequent compared to the middle of the monsoon season.
An exception will be across parts of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh where some heavier downpours will be possible as an area of low pressure tries to develop near the coast.
Areas of flash flooding and an increased risk for mudslides will be possible in these areas as rainfall totals climb to 25-75 mm (1-3 inches) by Wednesday.
An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 150 mm (6 inches) will be possible in areas that receive multiple rounds of heavy rain.
Through the end of next week, drier air is forecast to spread into parts of central India as the southwest monsoon continues to retreat. This is occurring almost 10 days behind schedule as the southwest monsoon typically begins its withdrawal by the middle of September, according to the IMD.
The southwest monsoon arrived across Sri Lanka and southern India with the start of June this year and gradually spread to the northwest across India, near to slightly faster than normal.
From June 1 to Sept. 27, most of India reported 400-800 mm (16-32 inches) of rainfall. Across northeastern India and along the western coast, rainfall totals climbed above 1,600 mm (63 inches), according to the IMD).
Mumbai, India's largest city, flooded numerous times this monsoon season, which caused streets to turn into rivers, mudslides and widespread travel disruptions.
Mumbai reported a remarkable 1,199 mm (47.22 inches) of rainfall in August and has already reported 376 mm (14.79 inches) in September. The city typically reports 482 mm (18.99 inches) and 301 mm (11.86 inches) of rain in August and September, respectively.
People walk through a water logged street after heavy rain in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. India's monsoon season runs from June to September.(AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
Just two weeks ago, a mudslide killed over a dozen people and displaced hundreds in Gumthang, located in the Sindhupalchok district of northern Nepal. The country located to the north of India faced frequent rounds of torrential rainfall since June.
In addition to heavy rainfall, thunderstorms that produced dangerous lightning killed hundreds this monsoon season. Over 150 people were killed in the state of Bihar in northern India during a two-week span in late June and early July.
While residents face flooding, landslides and frequent lightning strikes from June to September, the monsoon season helps to bring some relief from the heat and poor air quality that is typical across the country. Heavy rainfall also aids agriculture and replenishes the country's water supply.
