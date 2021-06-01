Where could weather interrupt Pride celebrations this week?
By
Mary Gilbert, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jun. 1, 2021 5:18 PM EDT
FILE - This June 9, 2019, file photo shows participants in the 49th annual Los Angeles Pride Parade in West Hollywood, Calif. Organizers have canceled the 2020 edition of LA Pride, one of California's largest gay and lesbian rights festivals, amid the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Thursday, May 7, 2020. The 50th annual LA Pride Parade and Festival will be held digitally this year, according to nonprofit organizer Christopher Street West. The event typically occurs in June and attracts thousands of people to West Hollywood for the celebration. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
In addition to Atlantic hurricane season, the beginning of June also ushers in Pride Month. Celebrations will be held around the country throughout the month, and with many event organizers opting to plan outdoor events due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the weather may play a larger role than ever this Pride Month.
The first Pride march in New York City was held on June 28, 1970, on the one-year anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising, which served as a tipping point for the Gay Liberation Movement in the United States, according to the Library of Congress. Initially, the last Sunday in June was celebrated as "Gay Pride Day," but soon the "day" grew into the commemorative month that aims to highlight the impact that individuals in the LGBTQIA+ community have had on history from a local to international level.
Here's a look at what to expect in terms of weather for a few events being held in-person during the first week of June.
Key West Pride will be held this year from June 2-6 in Key West, Florida. Folks hoping to celebrate Pride on a tropical island with an open and accepting atmosphere will have to look no further than Key West Pride. The event, which runs from Wednesday to Sunday, will feature a variety of indoor and outdoor, socially-distanced events.
As is typical for the Florida Keys during June, attendees have to be prepared each day for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm in the vicinity. While no day in particular looks to be a complete rainout, attendees will need to be prepared to seek shelter in the event of any nearby lightning strikes.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
High temperatures are forecast to top out in the middle 80s Fahrenheit for much of the week and may even push into the upper 80s by the weekend, making for some seasonably warm celebrations.
While the weather will be seasonable for early June in Key West, non-Florida residents traveling for the event will need to be prepared for the heat and humidity.
"Humidity levels will be moderate to high this weekend in Key West," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Rob Miller said.
Folks attending the festivities this week should be sure to stay well-hydrated and pack plenty of sunscreen to prevent the onset of heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion.
Provincetown Pride will be held this year from Friday, June 4, to Sunday, June 6, in Provincetown, Massachusetts. Located in the northernmost portion of Cape Cod, the first day of Pride festivities in Provincetown may not get much of a boost from Mother Nature.
AccuWeather forecasters say a pattern shift late this week is set to bring about the return of stormy conditions to much of the East Coast. While the bulk of these periods of rain and embedded thunderstorms are forecast to move across New England Thursday into Thursday night, lingering activity may stick around to dampen the first day of Provincetown Pride.
While drier weather will likely return for Saturday and Sunday, so too will unseasonably warm conditions. By late this weekend, a shift in the jet stream will transport the same air mass that is currently breaking heat records in the West across much of the northern United States.
Friday's high temperature will likely hover in the upper 60s, which is seasonable for early June, but temperatures are expected to trend into the middle 70s by the weekend. As attendees move from event to event, it'll be important to drink plenty of water and stay protected from the sun, especially later in the weekend.
Pittsburgh Pride will be held this year from Friday, June 4, to Sunday, June 6, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. While Pride festivities in New England may be dampened on Friday by a lingering storm, AccuWeather forecasters say Pittsburgh has a better chance to dry off in the wake of Thursday's stormy weather.
While isolated thunderstorms are currently in the forecast for Friday across the Pittsburgh area, the better chance for any disruptive activity will likely be located in northern and central portions of Pennsylvania.
Friday will be the start of some warmer conditions for parts of the Great Lakes and Northeast. High temperatures in the Pittsburgh area on Friday could exceed the levels that occur Thursday by up to 10 degrees.
High pressure will build over the Ohio Valley and portions of the Northeast for the weekend, promoting dry weather and more sunshine.
Conditions for Saturday afternoon's Pittsburgh Pride Revolution March are set to feature a good deal of sunshine and only mild humidity. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will continue to tick upwards each day and eventually reach the middle 80s. For early June, a high temperature in the middle 70s is considered average.
The 2021 Middletown Pride Showcase will hold two events this year on Saturday, June 5, and Sunday, June 6, in Middletown, Connecticut. With both events scheduled to occur during the afternoon and early evening hours, attendees will need to prepare for some unseasonable warmth.
Temperatures for portions of southern New England will rise above normal levels on Saturday as an abnormally warm mass of air filters into the Northeast. The high temperature on Saturday is forecast to top out in the upper 80s or 10 to 15 degrees above normal. However, by Sunday, temperatures will really soar as a heat wave begins across the northeastern tier of the U.S.
AccuWeather forecasters warn that temperatures could break the 90-degree mark on Sunday afternoon in Middletown — nearly 20 degrees above normal. Attendees should arrive prepared to protect themselves from the sun and make sure to stay hydrated.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Weather Forecasts
Where could weather interrupt Pride celebrations this week?
By Mary Gilbert, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jun. 1, 2021 5:18 PM EDT
FILE - This June 9, 2019, file photo shows participants in the 49th annual Los Angeles Pride Parade in West Hollywood, Calif. Organizers have canceled the 2020 edition of LA Pride, one of California's largest gay and lesbian rights festivals, amid the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Thursday, May 7, 2020. The 50th annual LA Pride Parade and Festival will be held digitally this year, according to nonprofit organizer Christopher Street West. The event typically occurs in June and attracts thousands of people to West Hollywood for the celebration. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
In addition to Atlantic hurricane season, the beginning of June also ushers in Pride Month. Celebrations will be held around the country throughout the month, and with many event organizers opting to plan outdoor events due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the weather may play a larger role than ever this Pride Month.
The first Pride march in New York City was held on June 28, 1970, on the one-year anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising, which served as a tipping point for the Gay Liberation Movement in the United States, according to the Library of Congress. Initially, the last Sunday in June was celebrated as "Gay Pride Day," but soon the "day" grew into the commemorative month that aims to highlight the impact that individuals in the LGBTQIA+ community have had on history from a local to international level.
Here's a look at what to expect in terms of weather for a few events being held in-person during the first week of June.
Key West
Key West Pride will be held this year from June 2-6 in Key West, Florida. Folks hoping to celebrate Pride on a tropical island with an open and accepting atmosphere will have to look no further than Key West Pride. The event, which runs from Wednesday to Sunday, will feature a variety of indoor and outdoor, socially-distanced events.
As is typical for the Florida Keys during June, attendees have to be prepared each day for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm in the vicinity. While no day in particular looks to be a complete rainout, attendees will need to be prepared to seek shelter in the event of any nearby lightning strikes.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
High temperatures are forecast to top out in the middle 80s Fahrenheit for much of the week and may even push into the upper 80s by the weekend, making for some seasonably warm celebrations.
While the weather will be seasonable for early June in Key West, non-Florida residents traveling for the event will need to be prepared for the heat and humidity.
"Humidity levels will be moderate to high this weekend in Key West," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Rob Miller said.
Folks attending the festivities this week should be sure to stay well-hydrated and pack plenty of sunscreen to prevent the onset of heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion.
Provincetown
Provincetown Pride will be held this year from Friday, June 4, to Sunday, June 6, in Provincetown, Massachusetts. Located in the northernmost portion of Cape Cod, the first day of Pride festivities in Provincetown may not get much of a boost from Mother Nature.
AccuWeather forecasters say a pattern shift late this week is set to bring about the return of stormy conditions to much of the East Coast. While the bulk of these periods of rain and embedded thunderstorms are forecast to move across New England Thursday into Thursday night, lingering activity may stick around to dampen the first day of Provincetown Pride.
While drier weather will likely return for Saturday and Sunday, so too will unseasonably warm conditions. By late this weekend, a shift in the jet stream will transport the same air mass that is currently breaking heat records in the West across much of the northern United States.
Friday's high temperature will likely hover in the upper 60s, which is seasonable for early June, but temperatures are expected to trend into the middle 70s by the weekend. As attendees move from event to event, it'll be important to drink plenty of water and stay protected from the sun, especially later in the weekend.
Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh Pride will be held this year from Friday, June 4, to Sunday, June 6, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. While Pride festivities in New England may be dampened on Friday by a lingering storm, AccuWeather forecasters say Pittsburgh has a better chance to dry off in the wake of Thursday's stormy weather.
While isolated thunderstorms are currently in the forecast for Friday across the Pittsburgh area, the better chance for any disruptive activity will likely be located in northern and central portions of Pennsylvania.
Friday will be the start of some warmer conditions for parts of the Great Lakes and Northeast. High temperatures in the Pittsburgh area on Friday could exceed the levels that occur Thursday by up to 10 degrees.
High pressure will build over the Ohio Valley and portions of the Northeast for the weekend, promoting dry weather and more sunshine.
Conditions for Saturday afternoon's Pittsburgh Pride Revolution March are set to feature a good deal of sunshine and only mild humidity. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will continue to tick upwards each day and eventually reach the middle 80s. For early June, a high temperature in the middle 70s is considered average.
Middletown
The 2021 Middletown Pride Showcase will hold two events this year on Saturday, June 5, and Sunday, June 6, in Middletown, Connecticut. With both events scheduled to occur during the afternoon and early evening hours, attendees will need to prepare for some unseasonable warmth.
Temperatures for portions of southern New England will rise above normal levels on Saturday as an abnormally warm mass of air filters into the Northeast. The high temperature on Saturday is forecast to top out in the upper 80s or 10 to 15 degrees above normal. However, by Sunday, temperatures will really soar as a heat wave begins across the northeastern tier of the U.S.
AccuWeather forecasters warn that temperatures could break the 90-degree mark on Sunday afternoon in Middletown — nearly 20 degrees above normal. Attendees should arrive prepared to protect themselves from the sun and make sure to stay hydrated.
Related:
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo