Flash flood risk to stretch from Midwest to mid-Atlantic

A cluster of severe storms will carry the potential for flooding downpours, damaging winds, large hail and frequent lightning as the storms travel from the northern Plains to the mid-Atlantic.

A pair of weak storm systems will travel from the Plains to parts of the Midwest and the eastern United States and produce their share of flooding downpours and severe thunderstorms into the start of the weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Of the two, it is the second storm system that will have the best shot of reaching the mid-Atlantic coast.

As severe thunderstorms and flash flooding continue to pester Montana and portions of the northern Plains into this weekend, a significant weather battle zone will set up hundreds of miles farther to the south and east from Friday to Saturday.

A weak storm that emerged from the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday unleashed 2-4 inches of rain in as many hours early Thursday morning in parts of northern Kansas and Missouri and southern Nebraska and Iowa. Cameron, Missouri, located just to the northeast of Kansas City, Missouri, picked up 3.18 inches of rain in about three hours.

This same storm system will travel eastward across the Ohio Valley states into Thursday night with locally heavy rain on its northern flank and severe thunderstorms farther south.

Forecasters say the risk of flash flooding will be highest where this rain overlaps with downpours that occurred earlier this week. However, even where little or no rain managed to fall recently, the intensity of the downpours can still lead to rapid urban and small stream flooding.

This radar image captured on Thursday morning, July 7, 2022, shows drenching rain and heavy thunderstorms over part of the Heartland.

"There is an indication that this first storm system will weaken and break up as it tries to cross the Appalachians, before reaching the mid-Atlantic region on Friday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger said. However, a second storm system is likely to have more success in bringing downpours farther to the east.

That second storm will take a similar path from the central Plains to the Ohio Valley with downpours expected to the north and thunderstorms to the south on Friday. This will likely result in another 1-2 inches of rain for some locations, on top of rain that fell earlier this week.

The risk of severe thunderstorms will exist on Friday from central Illinois to central Kentucky and southern Ohio. This will follow the potential for severe thunderstorms that will target southern Illinois to the Carolina coast on Thursday,

Part of this zone was hit hard with severe weather on Wednesday. As of Thursday midday, more than 40,000 customers were still without power in parts of Ohio and Kentucky. One of the storms produced a tornado in Goshen, Ohio, that was rated as an EF2 by the National Weather Service.

As the storm tracks toward portions of the central Appalachians and the lower mid-Atlantic from Friday night to Saturday significant rainfall can occur. Cities that could receive a thorough soaking and disruptive downpours include Washington, D.C., Baltimore and perhaps Philadelphia.

Even though there may be a pop-up shower or thunderstorm in New York City and Boston into Saturday, much of the time will be free of rain right through this weekend in these cities and many other locations throughout the interior Northeast.

Rainfall will be a welcome sight in parts of the mid-Atlantic. Pockets of abnormally dry conditions exist in southern Pennsylvania, Maryland, northern Virginia, Delaware and southern New Jersey, but the drought is more severe farther south in southern Virginia and North Carolina.

Farther to the north, many storm systems and rounds of showers and thunderstorms have avoided areas from northern Pennsylvania and New Jersey to New England in recent weeks. With intense sunshine this time of the year capable of evaporating one-quarter to one-half of an inch of moisture from the ground on a daily basis, soil conditions have gotten quite dry.

While this may be good news for those with outdoor plans and construction projects, from an agricultural standpoint, it appears that neither of the two storm systems will have much success in bringing relief from the dry conditions, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek.

"Instead, a reinforcing dose of cool, dry air will push southward over much of the Northeast this weekend," Dombek said.

July is a critical time of the year for corn, grapes and a variety of annual crops to fill out and mature in order for a healthy yield to occur during the late summer and autumn, experts say.

Dry air will sag southward in the wake of the second storm system on Saturday night and Sunday. This will mark an end to the downpour threat in areas from southern Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey through much of Virginia. In areas south of Virginia, the weather is likely to remain unsettled with showers and thunderstorms through the weekend and into next week.

