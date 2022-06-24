Expect busy beaches as heat, humidity return to Northeast
Nicole LoBiondo, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Jun. 24, 2022 1:18 PM EDT
Updated Jun. 24, 2022 3:09 PM EDT
As temperatures increase, so does the risk of dying from heat exhaustion and heatstrokes. Here’s how you can stay safe in the sun.
Coastal and mountain locations might be the only areas where residents in the Northeast can find relief from the resurgence of heat and humidity this weekend, as conditions will feel more like the middle of July rather than late June. AccuWeather forecasters say that by the end of the weekend, temperatures can soar up to 20 degrees Fahrenheit higher than what was felt days earlier as summertime heat takes hold.
A dip in the jet stream over the northeastern U.S. has been able to persist across the region over the past week due to a large heat dome that had been parked over the South. This weather pattern sent cool air from Canada across much of the region during a time of the year when high temperatures are typically in the upper 70s to middle 80s F across the region.
From June 19-22, temperatures averaged 5-10 degrees Fahrenheit below normal from Washington, D.C., and Pittsburgh to New York City and Boston. The core of the unseasonably cool air was felt across New England, where highs failed to leave the 60s and, in some cases, the upper 40s.
Caribou and Bangor, Maine, each set record low daytime temperatures Sunday with highs of 49 and 50, respectively. This was the latest date in the spring when the high did not make it to 50 in Caribou, three days later in the year than the previous record of June 16 set in 1959.
The cooler conditions were also felt in New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., where high temperatures around the Big Apple failed to reach 70 Wednesday and stayed in the lower 70s in the City of Brotherly Love and the Nation's Capital Thursday.
To the relief of many residents that have been waiting for warmer weather to celebrate the official start of astronomical summer in the Northeast, AccuWeather meteorologists say that the mercury will be on the rise through this weekend.
"The hot air that has been plaguing the Plains for days will finally shift into the Northeast this weekend as most areas away from immediate coastal and mountainous areas will see afternoon temperatures breaking the 90-degree mark by the end of the weekend," AccuWeather Senior meteorologist Tony Zartman explained.
Temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s are likely to return to Philadelphia and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Washington, D.C., and Baltimore Saturday and Sunday.
High humidity levels will add to the uncomfortable nature of the heat, with AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures expected to soar into the upper 90s to near 100 in urban areas, especially Sunday afternoon when the heat and humidity levels are forecast to peak.
"Coastal and mountainous areas could be the only part of the Northeast that residents can find relief from the rising temperatures and humidity levels across the interior portions of the area," Zartman added.
Winds will be light on Saturday as local afternoon sea breezes help keep temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s from the coast of Maine to the Delaware beaches. A light breeze will keep waves at bay Saturday, but a southerly wind will become steady by Sunday, increasing not only the humidity level but the wave heights.
"The steady southerly wind will likely lead to slightly rougher surf and 10- to 20-mph winds, especially across southerly facing shores in Long Island and southern New England," AccuWeather Senior meteorologist Brett Anderson said.
Anderson explained that it is likely that the overall rip current risk will be lower than average across the majority of the Northeast and mid-Atlantic beaches, but that does not mean there cannot be a rip current.
Beachgoers enjoy a sunny day on the beach in Point Pleasant Beach, N.J., on July 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
Experts caution that if beachgoers find themselves caught in a rip current, they should not panic and try to swim parallel to the shore until they are out of the narrow rip current and can swim toward the beach.
"Keep in mind water temperatures are still in the low 60s across southern New England and Long Island, which is still quite chilly for this time of year, while the mid-Atlantic water temperatures are in the mid- to upper 60s," Anderson said.
In addition to cold water and rip currents, folks spending time at the beach this weekend should apply plenty of sunscreen as the sun will be at the highest point in the sky, and it does not take long to get a sunburn, experts say. Sunscreen can protect beachgoers from the dangerous UV rays of the sun, and reapplying is especially important after being in the water.
The hot, humid and dry conditions that many will experience this weekend will be short-lived as a cold front makes its way into the Northeast late Sunday into Monday.
"Showers and thunderstorms ahead of this front may start to arrive across western Pennsylvania and New York by later in the day on Sunday, then spread farther east Sunday night into Monday," Zartman explained.
This will bring an end to the 90-degree heat and cause temperatures to settle at below-normal levels for the early part of next week.
