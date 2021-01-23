Eloise makes landfall along the coast of Mozambique
By
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Jan. 22, 2021 11:35 PM EST
Heavy rain at displacement camps in northwest Syria has led to flooding that destroyed or damaged tents for tens of thousands of people and killed one child.
Tropical Cyclone Eloise has made landfall just south of Beira, Mozambique in the pre-dawn hours Saturday morning, local time. The storm will continue to press inland over the weekend, bringing along heavy rain, and gusty winds to Mozambique, Zimbabwe and northern South Africa.
Eloise first developed over the weekend across the open waters of the southern Indian Ocean. The depression intensified into a moderate tropical storm before moving inland across northern Madagascar late on Tuesday, according to Meteo France’s Le Reunion office. A moderate tropical storm has the intensity equivalent to a tropical storm on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.
Eloise brought heavy rain across northern Madagascar through Thursday before moving into the Mozambique Channel where it gradually intensified.
Visible satellite loop of Tropical Depression Eloise churning across northern Madagascar on Wednesday afternoon, local time. CIRA/RAMMB
On Friday, local time, Eloise strengthened into a severe tropical storm. On the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale this is equivalent to a Category 1 hurricane.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Prior to its second landfall in southern Mozambique, Eloise strengthened even further, packing top-sustained winds of 150 kilometers per hour, which is the equivalent of a Category 2 hurricane in the Atlantic Basin.
The combination of very warm water and light wind shear created an environment that allowed for rapid tropical cyclone intensification.
This could lead to significant impacts around the landfall location as damaging winds, flooding rainfall and coastal storm surge inundation would all be possible.
Significant wind damage is expected along the coast near the point of landfall. The most likely area to endure these damaging winds is in southern Mozambique between Beira and Inhambane.
Winds could be strong enough to lead to widespread power outages lasting for days. Weaker structures could also sustain significant damage.
The storm is forecast to bring extreme conditions to areas that have already been hard-hit by tropical systems in recent months.
Satellite imagery of Tropical Cyclone Eloise making landfall just south of Beira, Mozambique (AccuWeather).
Making landfall just south of Beira, which was hit by Tropical Cyclone Chalane late in December, some of the worst impacts from Eloise may have ended up just south of the city. Regardless of the near miss, residents in the area were urged to take appropriate precautions ahead of the arrival of the storm.
Also near and just to the south of the landfall location, strong onshore winds can cause water to pile onto the coast leading to significant flooding of low-lying coastal areas. This is knows as a storm surge. The storm surge has the potential to inundate some areas with 1-2 meters (3.3-6.6 feet) of water.
Because of the threat for storm surge flooding, residents living in low-lying coastal communities near the point of landfall are urged to seek shelters on higher ground.
Widespread and heavy rainfall will also be a significant threat from Eloise and can reach much farther inland than the threat for damaging winds and storm surge will.
Much of southern Mozambique, Eswatini (Swaziland) and extreme northeastern South Africa can all be threatened by flooding from Friday night into Monday.
Widespread areas of 100-200 mm (4-8 inches) of rain are expected, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 500 mm (20 inches). The heaviest rain looks most likely to fall near the point of landfall along the southern Mozambique coast as well as in far southern Mozambique, near Maputo, and into extreme northeastern South Africa, generally to the north of Richards Bay.
Eloise is a 4 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale with heavy rainfall, strong winds and coastal flooding expected this weekend.
The AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for for Tropical Cyclones is based on a variety of diverse, contributing factors, such as flooding rain, high winds and storm surge as well as the total damage and economic impact from the storm, rather than simply wind.
Heavy rainfall from Eloise is expected to dissipate early next week as the storm continues to become less organized, but locally heavy downpours could last into the middle of the week due to the remaining tropical moisture across the region.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Weather Forecasts
Eloise makes landfall along the coast of Mozambique
By Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Jan. 22, 2021 11:35 PM EST
Heavy rain at displacement camps in northwest Syria has led to flooding that destroyed or damaged tents for tens of thousands of people and killed one child.
Tropical Cyclone Eloise has made landfall just south of Beira, Mozambique in the pre-dawn hours Saturday morning, local time. The storm will continue to press inland over the weekend, bringing along heavy rain, and gusty winds to Mozambique, Zimbabwe and northern South Africa.
Eloise first developed over the weekend across the open waters of the southern Indian Ocean. The depression intensified into a moderate tropical storm before moving inland across northern Madagascar late on Tuesday, according to Meteo France’s Le Reunion office. A moderate tropical storm has the intensity equivalent to a tropical storm on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.
Eloise brought heavy rain across northern Madagascar through Thursday before moving into the Mozambique Channel where it gradually intensified.
Visible satellite loop of Tropical Depression Eloise churning across northern Madagascar on Wednesday afternoon, local time. CIRA/RAMMB
On Friday, local time, Eloise strengthened into a severe tropical storm. On the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale this is equivalent to a Category 1 hurricane.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Prior to its second landfall in southern Mozambique, Eloise strengthened even further, packing top-sustained winds of 150 kilometers per hour, which is the equivalent of a Category 2 hurricane in the Atlantic Basin.
The combination of very warm water and light wind shear created an environment that allowed for rapid tropical cyclone intensification.
This could lead to significant impacts around the landfall location as damaging winds, flooding rainfall and coastal storm surge inundation would all be possible.
Significant wind damage is expected along the coast near the point of landfall. The most likely area to endure these damaging winds is in southern Mozambique between Beira and Inhambane.
Winds could be strong enough to lead to widespread power outages lasting for days. Weaker structures could also sustain significant damage.
The storm is forecast to bring extreme conditions to areas that have already been hard-hit by tropical systems in recent months.
Satellite imagery of Tropical Cyclone Eloise making landfall just south of Beira, Mozambique (AccuWeather).
Making landfall just south of Beira, which was hit by Tropical Cyclone Chalane late in December, some of the worst impacts from Eloise may have ended up just south of the city. Regardless of the near miss, residents in the area were urged to take appropriate precautions ahead of the arrival of the storm.
Related:
Also near and just to the south of the landfall location, strong onshore winds can cause water to pile onto the coast leading to significant flooding of low-lying coastal areas. This is knows as a storm surge. The storm surge has the potential to inundate some areas with 1-2 meters (3.3-6.6 feet) of water.
Because of the threat for storm surge flooding, residents living in low-lying coastal communities near the point of landfall are urged to seek shelters on higher ground.
Widespread and heavy rainfall will also be a significant threat from Eloise and can reach much farther inland than the threat for damaging winds and storm surge will.
Much of southern Mozambique, Eswatini (Swaziland) and extreme northeastern South Africa can all be threatened by flooding from Friday night into Monday.
Widespread areas of 100-200 mm (4-8 inches) of rain are expected, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 500 mm (20 inches). The heaviest rain looks most likely to fall near the point of landfall along the southern Mozambique coast as well as in far southern Mozambique, near Maputo, and into extreme northeastern South Africa, generally to the north of Richards Bay.
Eloise is a 4 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale with heavy rainfall, strong winds and coastal flooding expected this weekend.
The AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for for Tropical Cyclones is based on a variety of diverse, contributing factors, such as flooding rain, high winds and storm surge as well as the total damage and economic impact from the storm, rather than simply wind.
Heavy rainfall from Eloise is expected to dissipate early next week as the storm continues to become less organized, but locally heavy downpours could last into the middle of the week due to the remaining tropical moisture across the region.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo