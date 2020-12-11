Dangerous flash flooding to unfold across eastern Mediterranean this weekend
By
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Dec. 11, 2020 9:47 AM
Residents in Kyiv, Ukraine, struggled to walk up a sidewalk after it was coated in ice on Dec. 11.
The same storms that brought heavy rain, snow and wind across western Europe and the central Mediterranean earlier this week can produce dangerous flash flooding across the eastern Mediterranean from the weekend into early next week.
“The storms will gain moisture from the Mediterranean Sea which will cause rounds of heavy rain to unfold across portions of Greece and western Turkey,” explained AccuWeather meteorologist Rob Richards.
While rain is possible over much of the weekend and early next week, the period with the greatest threat of flash flooding is expected to be on Sunday and Sunday night as the strongest of the storms swings across the region.
Rainfall can reach 50-100 mm (2-4 inches) across Greece and western Turkey which can produce isolated flooding. Even heavier rain can fall in coastal portions of western Turkey where 100-200 mm (4-8 inches) of rain can fall, In this area, an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 300 mm (12 inches) is expected.
A second area of heavy rain may also develop across Greece in eastern Thessaly and central Greece where 100-200 mm (4-8 inches) of rain may quickly fall Sunday night into Monday.
“The concern is that much of this rain can fall within a few hours' time in bands of intense rain and thunderstorms,” Richards added. “This can lead to streams rapidly rising and overflowing their banks.”
The heaviest rain can also lead to mudslides across the rugged terrain of southwestern Turkey. Rain could be heavy enough to wash out roads and make travel dangerous and difficult.
Cities from Izmir to Antalya are expected to face the greatest threat of heavy rain and flooding.
In addition to the threat of flooding rainfall, there is the concern for strong wind gusts across the region, especially across Crete, the Greece Isles and the southwestern coast of Turkey.
Wind gusts of 60-100 km/h (40-60 mph) within the strongest storms can kick up dangerous surf across the Aegean Sea, Sea of Crete and western Mediterranean. This can also lead to coastal flooding in low-lying coastal areas.
Showers will linger across the region into Monday, but the threat of new flooding will be lower with the heaviest of rain ending. Dry weather is expected to make a return to much of the region on Tuesday.
