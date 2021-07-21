Refreshing pattern change won't last long in Northeast
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jul. 22, 2021 9:04 AM EDT
The skies over New York, New York, were filled with smoke from wildfires raging in the western United States on July 20.
A cold front that swept through the Northeast Wednesday acted as a cleanser for the atmosphere over the Northeast. Not only did it bring an end to the high humidity levels, but it also ushered out smoke that drifted across the country from wildfires burning in the western United States and Canada. However, forecasters say that the relief is only temporary.
The smoke that drifted over the region Monday and Tuesday turned the sky a milky color over the Northeast. This resulted in radiant sunsets and sunrises but also poor air quality as the smoky, hazy conditions triggered air quality advisories in numerous cities. Most of the smoke has since been whisked away to the south thanks to the passage of the front.
Although a few showers may dampen northern New England Thursday, it will be partly to mostly sunny and dry elsewhere. There may be a bit of smoke from central New England southward, but it should be fairly high in the atmosphere and less dense than it was Tuesday.
For the end of the week, showers may become a bit more numerous in New England Friday, and even a rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out in southern New England. Much of the Northeast will have below-normal temperatures both Thursday and Friday.
"Highs in the 70s will be common across much of the region, with lower 80s for parts of the Interstate 95 corridor," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert.
Smoke is expected to become less prevalent Friday, especially in New England. Smoke and haze could clear as far south and west as Philadelphia by the afternoon.
Despite the risk of showers in northern areas (which will be partially responsible for helping clear out the smoke), humidity levels are expected to remain much lower than what has recently been experienced across the Northeast and mid-Atlantic.
"Dew point temperatures will remain generally within comfortable levels across the Northeast into the first part of the weekend," said Gilbert.
Things will begin to change by Saturday night. The cold front responsible for the more comfortable conditions will reverse course and move northward as a warm front. Although Saturday will be seasonable, this will not be the case by Sunday.
"Temperatures will begin the climb back to closer to normal levels beginning Saturday, but will quickly cross into higher-than-average territory on Sunday," said Gilbert.
The warmth is likely to be accompanied by showers and thunderstorms, especially in New England, New York, northern Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Farther south, even though thunderstorms are still likely, the mercury is likely to soar with more sunshine in between any thunderstorms.
"By Sunday, residents in places like Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. can find themselves back in the throes of 90-degree heat," said Gilbert.
Even where thunderstorms do not rumble, humidity levels will increase from south to north as the warm front advances. The heat and humidity will certainly make it feel much like it did earlier this week.
To start the new week, the warmth is expected to continue unabated. Humidity levels may drop slightly Monday over interior areas and by Tuesday along the coast. This will make it a little more tolerable, but temperatures will continue to run at or above normal through at least the middle of next week.
