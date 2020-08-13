Cooler air to banish Europe's extreme heat
By
Courtney Spamer, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Aug. 13, 2020 1:20 PM
Streets in London, England, flooded on Aug. 12, as thunderstorms pounded the city with strong winds and heavy rain.
Countries such as the United Kingdom, France and Germany that have been baking in the heat of summer will finally get some relief into the weekend.
The temperature in Paris surpassed 38 C (100 F) two days last week, while other communities from Nantes, France, to Berlin, Germany, as well as London, topped 35 C (96 F) for several days.
"The high pressure responsible for the extreme temperatures so far in August will finally move east, out of western and central Europe, allowing for a change in the pattern," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Tony Zartman.
With the high pressure out of the way, storms will be able to sweep through Europe more easily, bringing in rain, clouds and new air masses which will help to cool off much of the region.
A storm will bring in some waves of showers and thunderstorms from the North Atlantic to the Alps, as well as some spurts of cooler air through the weekend.
The cooler air began to infiltrate some areas, like the United Kingdom and northwestern France, on Thursday, but the chillier air will really settle in Friday and through the weekend.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
"At their coolest, afternoon high temperatures will be kept around 23 to 28 C (74 to 82 F) into the weekend, although temperatures could differ by a few degrees each day," Zartman said.
By Sunday afternoon, a high of just 26 C (80 F) is forecast for Paris and only 25 C (78 F) in London. These temperatures are noticeably lower than last week's readings but still slightly above normal for August.
After the unsettled weather of the weekend, a final push of cooler air is expected to rush through much of Western and Central Europe, bringing temperatures to near-normal levels early next week. Much of the region can expect temperatures near 24 C (75 F) on Monday.
Conditions like this will make it easier for many residents across England, France, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany and western Czechia to stay cool in the afternoon, whether in their homes or while socially distancing outdoors. Heat-related illnesses like heatstroke and heat exhaustion will be less of a concern.
This cooldown comes following some statistically impressive heat, which stacks up to one of the most notable, and record-breaking, August heat waves in Europe from back in 2003.
In 2003, Paris had 11 straight days of temperatures at 32 C (90 F) or higher and four which hit 38 C (104 F) or higher. This year's heat wave had seven straight days of 32 C temps and only 2 above 38 C.
In Frankfurt, Germany, temperatures this August failed to reach 38 C but did reach 32 C six times. In August of 2003, there was a stretch of 12 days above 32 C.
Still, this year's heat wave was more impressive in some cities, like London. This August, the heat wave brought the temperature at or above 32 C in London six times, four of which reached 35 C or higher. In 2003, only five days hit the 32 C temperature mark.
The 2003 heat wave in these cities, and others, ultimately contributed to the death of thousands of people across Europe.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Weather Forecasts
Cooler air to banish Europe's extreme heat
By Courtney Spamer, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Aug. 13, 2020 1:20 PM
Streets in London, England, flooded on Aug. 12, as thunderstorms pounded the city with strong winds and heavy rain.
Countries such as the United Kingdom, France and Germany that have been baking in the heat of summer will finally get some relief into the weekend.
The temperature in Paris surpassed 38 C (100 F) two days last week, while other communities from Nantes, France, to Berlin, Germany, as well as London, topped 35 C (96 F) for several days.
"The high pressure responsible for the extreme temperatures so far in August will finally move east, out of western and central Europe, allowing for a change in the pattern," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Tony Zartman.
With the high pressure out of the way, storms will be able to sweep through Europe more easily, bringing in rain, clouds and new air masses which will help to cool off much of the region.
A storm will bring in some waves of showers and thunderstorms from the North Atlantic to the Alps, as well as some spurts of cooler air through the weekend.
The cooler air began to infiltrate some areas, like the United Kingdom and northwestern France, on Thursday, but the chillier air will really settle in Friday and through the weekend.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
"At their coolest, afternoon high temperatures will be kept around 23 to 28 C (74 to 82 F) into the weekend, although temperatures could differ by a few degrees each day," Zartman said.
By Sunday afternoon, a high of just 26 C (80 F) is forecast for Paris and only 25 C (78 F) in London. These temperatures are noticeably lower than last week's readings but still slightly above normal for August.
After the unsettled weather of the weekend, a final push of cooler air is expected to rush through much of Western and Central Europe, bringing temperatures to near-normal levels early next week. Much of the region can expect temperatures near 24 C (75 F) on Monday.
Conditions like this will make it easier for many residents across England, France, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany and western Czechia to stay cool in the afternoon, whether in their homes or while socially distancing outdoors. Heat-related illnesses like heatstroke and heat exhaustion will be less of a concern.
Related:
This cooldown comes following some statistically impressive heat, which stacks up to one of the most notable, and record-breaking, August heat waves in Europe from back in 2003.
In 2003, Paris had 11 straight days of temperatures at 32 C (90 F) or higher and four which hit 38 C (104 F) or higher. This year's heat wave had seven straight days of 32 C temps and only 2 above 38 C.
In Frankfurt, Germany, temperatures this August failed to reach 38 C but did reach 32 C six times. In August of 2003, there was a stretch of 12 days above 32 C.
Still, this year's heat wave was more impressive in some cities, like London. This August, the heat wave brought the temperature at or above 32 C in London six times, four of which reached 35 C or higher. In 2003, only five days hit the 32 C temperature mark.
The 2003 heat wave in these cities, and others, ultimately contributed to the death of thousands of people across Europe.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo