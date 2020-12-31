Cold and wintry weather to grip much of Europe during start of 2021
By
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Dec. 31, 2020 7:55 AM EST
An excited dog ran around in the snow after Milan, Italy, was coated with several inches of snow on Dec. 28.
Much of Europe will ring in the start of 2021 with the same type of weather that 2020 ended on - unsettled, cold and at times snowy.
“A storm will develop in the western Mediterranean on Friday,” stated AccuWeather Meteorologist Tyler Roys.
This will provide heavy rain and mountain snow from Italy into the western Balkans through the weekend. Unlike recent storms that largely spared parts of central Europe from snow, Roys added that, “A piece of this storm will break off and move northward Saturday night into Monday bringing accumulating snow to parts of eastern France, central and northern Germany and Czechia.”
The storm will first spread rain and snow across northern and central Italy on Friday. With cold air in place across northern Italy, snow levels will be very low, even down into the Po Valley, which may spell a round of snow for places such as Milan and Brescia.
While this snow is not expected to be as heavy as the snow that recently hit the region, accumulations of 3-8 cm (1-3 inches) in Milan and surrounding areas can be enough snow to cause slick conditions on roads and delays travel. Areas farther to the east, including Venice which saw snowflakes with the most recent storm, may only receive rain with this storm due to milder air.
Even some of the hills near the coast of southern France may have snowflakes mix with the rain, though accumulations are most likely reserved for the higher terrain just inland. In elevations over 300 meters (about 1000 feet), a small and slushy accumulation is possible.
Heavier snow will fall across the Alps and Apennines where accumulations of 30-60 cm (1-2 feet) are expected. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 90 cm (3 feet) is expected in the Alps. With snow level below the passes, travel could be very difficult or impossible at times.
To the south of this snow, rain will soak western Italy, Corsica and Sardinia from Friday into Saturday. Rainfall is generally expected to be 25-50 mm (1-2 inches) in these areas.
Wind gusts of (30-40 mph) are expected to accompany the rain across much of the central Mediterranean.
This rain and wind will also spread into areas from Croatia to Albania over the weekend and can turn heavy in some areas. Recent storms have brought heavy rain to much of the eastern Adriatic Coast during the month of December and rivers are already running high. Rainfall of 50-100 mm (2-4 inches) across this region could more easily lead to flooding. Roys warns than an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ rainfall of 150 mm (6 inches) is possible.
Some of the most flood-threatened areas are from southern Croatia to northern Albania, which have seen in excess of 380 mm (15 inches) of rain during December. Podgorica, Montenegro, was one of the wettest areas and received 486 mm (19.15 inches) of rain during the month which is nearly seven times their normal December rainfall.
Roys said, “As the moisture spread northward into the cold air across central Europe, snow will fall across parts of eastern France, central and northern Germany into Czechia.”
While precipitation is not expected to be as heavy in these areas as farther to the south, colder air will cause whatever snow that does fall to settle on surfaces, including roadways.
With the snow that falls from Saturday night into early Sunday morning across portions of Germany and Poland, below-freezing temperatures and the lack of sunlight can lead to slick roadways.
Anyone venturing out Sunday morning may want to allow for extra time or perhaps delay driving until later in the day when temperatures rise back closer to or above freezing.
Cold and unsettled conditions are expected to remain across a large portion of Europe through next week.
Roys said, “A potential storm later next week could bring another round of rain and snow to not only the central Mediterranean, but also portions of Spain and Portugal as it tracks eastward from the Atlantic.”
