Calm weather after Ida to precede more gusty thunderstorms
By
Jessica Storm, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Updated Sep. 5, 2021 12:23 AM EDT
New Jersey’s largest dairy farm is cleaning up after a devastating tornado blew through South Jersey Wednesday evening. Three cows died when buildings collapsed.
After Tropical Rainstorm Ida brought deadly flooding and tornadoes to the Northeast last week, cooler conditions are expected to be replaced by more stormy weather and the potential for severe thunderstorms throughout this week.
Flooding rain and destructive tornadoes descended upon the Northeast last week as Ida charged through the region. New York City set a new record for most precipitation received in one hour after recording 3.15 inches of rain last Wednesday evening. Historic water levels were reached as extreme rainfall caused rivers to rise.
"The general 4-8 inches of rain and locally higher amounts that fell from southern Pennsylvania to northern New Jersey, southeastern New York state and southern New England dumped 70 million to 1.4 billions of gallons of water per square mile, which was too much for rivers such as the Schuylkill, Conestoga, Raritan, Passaic and Yantic to handle," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.
Fortunately, waters have already begun receding due to drier weather, especially along the smaller streams. The Brandywine Creek in Wilmington, Delaware, which rose well above major flooding stage at 23 feet on Thursday, has since returned to its regular levels. The Passaic River in New Jersey, however, remained at major flooding stage in a couple locations as of early Saturday morning, at nearly 22 feet. Luckily, there's still some time for water levels to recede.
"Following the tumultuous storm pattern from last week with the passage of Ida, the tranquil weather we have been experiencing since Thursday is set to persist on Sunday along the I-95 corridor," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Adam Sadvary.
Largely dry and less humid weather prevailing from the Northeast to the lower Mississippi Valley will cooperate with weekend cleanup efforts from the destruction Ida caused earlier this week. Saturday's sunshine will begin to fade behind clouds Sunday in places Ida recently brought flooding rain and tornadoes to, including New York City and Philadelphia.
"High pressure will remain in control across the region, keeping rain-free conditions in place," said Sadvary. Additionally, it will also be rather comfortable for most with temperatures a few degrees from the early September average, and persisting low humidity.
New York City, Boston, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia are all forecast to have temperatures topping out in the upper 70s to around 80 on Sunday. Washington, D.C., typically has highs in the middle 80s in early September.
"A weak cold front is forecast to shift through the Northeast on Sunday," said Sadvary. This will bring a change to the dry pattern, and instead bring with it some spotty showers and thunderstorms.
Thankfully, these storms are not expected to be severe or bring heavy rainfall, so any rivers and creeks that are still swollen should not elevate to dangerous levels once again. Instead, they're more likely to spoil outdoor plans for a brief time and bring a slight uptick in humidity.
"These thunderstorms across the Northeast may briefly hinder cleanup efforts," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys.
Early this week, temperatures will remain near to slightly below normal, though, allowing residents to turn off their air conditioners across the Northeast into the Tennessee Valley. Nighttime temperatures in cities like Pittsburgh are forecast to fall a few degrees below normal each night, making for an early taste of autumn as Labor Day gets underway.
"The next threat for potentially severe weather across the Northeast is expected Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday with the passage of a more potent cold front," Sadvary said. Heavy thunderstorms, and perhaps even more localized flash flooding will be possible during this event.
AccuWeather forecasters are reminding motorists to never attempt to drive through floodwaters. Flash flooding is particularly dangerous and difficult to spot while in a vehicle. Reduced visibility and ponding of water on roadways is also possible.
These storms also bring the potential for gusty winds, which can be dangerous while the ground is saturated. When the earth is saturated, the wind can more easily topple trees, which can damage power lines and cause outages.
This same front can play a role in the tropics after crossing through the East this week. As it sweeps into the Atlantic, it can keep Hurricane Larry from approaching the United States, though there is still time for a variety of variables to change and adjust Larry's trajectory.
