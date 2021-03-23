Burst of high winds to heighten fire danger in Southern California
By
Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Mar. 23, 2021 7:49 AM EDT
Climate patterns show that year after year, springtime is getting warmer and starting earlier at varying degrees in different regions of the country and the world. But it poses major risks everywhere.
Forecasters are concerned about a brief but intense period of winds across Southern California that could lead to multiple hazards across the drought-stricken landscape.
A storm that was tracking along and just east of the Sierra Nevada on Monday night will churn up the gusty Santa Ana winds over the mountains and through the canyons of Southern California.
"Thankfully, this event does not look to be of the prolonged, days long variety," AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert said. "The greatest opportunity for the strongest winds will be confined to the hours between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning."
Gusts on the order of 40-60 mph will be common for the majority of the typical wind-prone areas, with some of the highest elevations likely to experience gusts up to an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 80 mph.
Even with the wind event's short duration, forecasters caution residents to not let their guard down as the gusty conditions can pose an array of dangers.
"These strong winds can make for difficult travel at times along portions of Interstate 5 and I-10 and can present a significant rollover risk for any high-profile vehicles," Gilbert said.
Although stray showers may be triggered in the high terrain as the storm passes by, most of the region is likely to stay dry, which will increase the risk of blowing dust and reduced visibility as the winds howl through the deserts.
Since much of Southern California is still in the midst of at least moderate drought conditions, the combination of dry fuels and strong winds can also raise fire danger concerns during this Santa Ana event, according to Gilbert.
Most of the region has faired much better in terms of precipitation so far this month, when compared to February. For example, downtown Los Angeles has received 1.41 inches of rain month-to-date after only picking up a trace in February -- typically the city's wettest month of the year. San Diego is on an average pace for its March precipitation, sitting at 1.43 inches month-to-date. This, after ending February with 0.10 of an inch of rain or 4% of average.
Despite the increased rain opportunities this month, the region's last measurable rainfall was over a week ago, and the rain that fell earlier in the month has not been enough to fully quench the ground and extinguish the fire danger.
Forecasters urge residents to avoid using outdoor flames of any sort until the winds diminish, as the sparks could quickly light the dry brush and create a fast-moving wildfire.
The good news is that the winds will diminish fairly quickly, and will likely ease by Wednesday afternoon. However, another round of gusty conditions could arrive as early as later this week.
