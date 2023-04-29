April downpours bring May flowers? Cool, drenching weather to usher in the new month

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. Another moisture-packed storm will unleash drenching rain and gusty winds in the Northeast, AccuWeather forecasters say.

Spring weather may feel like a distant memory for residents of the Northeast where a multi-hazard storm will unleash rainy, windy and cool conditions to close out the month of April.

The weekend began on a damp and dreary note as a leading storm gave the region a thorough dousing. A swath of 2-4 inches of rain fell from the Eastern Shore of Maryland to central New Jersey, with Dover, Delaware, picking up nearly 5.50 inches of rain from Friday into early Saturday morning.

AccuWeather meteorologists say a second, stronger storm is on the way that can lead to significant travel disruptions and ruin outdoor plans as April transitions to May.

AccuWeather Meteorologist La Troy Thornton explained that an area of low pressure will intensify as it sweeps northward along the Eastern Seaboard Sunday into Sunday night, bringing areas of heavy rain and gusty winds along its path. Farther south, more rounds of severe weather are expected as this storm moves along.

"Heavy rain is possible at times from the coastal Carolinas northward into southern New England, then possibly extending as far west as parts of western New York state through the day. Heavy rain should then sweep across the entirety of New England Sunday night, with the last of the organized, intense downpours likely exiting Maine on Monday morning," Thornton said.

Major League Baseball games in Washington, D.C., New York City and Boston will be at a high risk of postponement as a result of the soaking weather on Sunday.

Although the rain will help to ease the abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions ongoing across part of the mid-Atlantic and southeastern New England, AccuWeather meteorologists say that too much rain may fall too quickly and result in urban and small-stream flooding. Regardless, motorists on stretches of interstates 70, 80, 81, 90 and 95, among others, should anticipate slower travel times as a result of ponding of water on the roadway and reduced visibility from blowing spray.

"Because the second storm will be stronger than the first, winds along the coast from the Delmarva Peninsula to New York City and eastern New England will be stronger as well. Most wind gusts will range between 40 and 50 mph, but a few stronger gusts are likely," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

Experts say there will be a small window late Sunday into Sunday night when onshore winds combined with astronomical tides will lead to minor coastal flooding and beach erosion along the upper mid-Atlantic and southeast New England coasts.

In addition to bringing coastal hazards, the gusty winds can result in toppled trees and power lines where the ground has become saturated.

Daytime temperatures, which typically range from the middle 60s F across the interior to the lower 70s near the Chesapeake Bay region at the end of April, will be held to the 50s and 60s throughout the region on Sunday. AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures will be mainly in the 40s in the Northeast due to the wind and rain.

AccuWeather meteorologists are projecting Sunday into Monday to be a difficult time frame for air travel at the major Northeast hubs as a result of the weather.

"Conditions will rapidly improve in the mid-Atlantic from Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia and New York City on Monday, but some aircraft and crews may still be displaced by the storm's activity from Sunday night. Delays and flight cancellations may persist in Boston into the afternoon on Monday," Sosnowski said.

Cool, damp weather to linger for 1st week of May

Beyond this weekend, the weather pattern shaping up for the first week of May is one that does not hold out much hope for warm weather fans across the Upper Midwest and Northeast.

"Chillier air will circulate in on the backside of the storm," Sosnowski said, adding that the air would be cold enough to allow for wet snow or mixed rain and snow showers around the Great Lakes and into portions of the interior Northeast.

"Farther west and near the core of the coldest air aloft, there could even be a period of heavy, accumulating snow for portions of the Upper Peninsula of Michigan," Thornton said.

The cool, showery weather may last right into the latter portion of the week.

The forecast from AccuWeather's team of long-range experts does offer some glimmers of hope for those eager for the return of weather more typical of spring.

"The second week of May can start off cool for many, but there may be signs of warming late," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.

AccuWeather will continue to provide updates on temperature trends for the month of May, including when the risk of frosts and freezes will come to an end.

