After stretch of chilly weather, a "comfortable return to milder conditions" in store for Northeast
By
Jessica Storm, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Updated May. 15, 2021 6:35 AM EDT
A group at the University of Toronto is purposely dumping plastic bottles with GPS trackers into Lake Ontario. It’s to pinpoint where trash goes in the water and help determine ways to retrieve it.
Temperatures have been steadily rising throughout the past week in the Northeast and began peaking above average over the past couple of days. Conditions are expected to be warmer than normal across the region through next week, peaking mid- to late week, with little rainfall anticipated.
Northeastern temperatures began the week below average. New York City reported a high of 60 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday, almost 10 degrees below normal for the Big Apple, which usually has mid-May temperatures near 70 F.
Chilly nighttime air produced freeze warnings and frost advisories several nights in a row.
Cities like Boston have had high temperatures rise nearly 15 degrees from Monday to Friday. The city recorded a toasty 77 F on Friday afternoon, while it usually has high temperatures in the mid-60s this time of year.
Temperatures have risen the highest they've been so far this year in some cases along the coastline, according to the National Weather Service office of Gray, Maine.
Portland, Maine, for example, reported a high of 75 F on Friday. Not only is this the first time the city has reached into the 70s since April, but this is the highest temperature the city has had all of 2021.
"After an extended stretch of chilly May weather, a comfortable return to milder conditions is in store across the Northeast this weekend and throughout much of the upcoming week," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.
An area of high pressure will shift eastward through the Midwest, Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic states through the weekend, according to AccuWeather long-range foreasters.
"Highs in the 50s and 60s observed over the past week across much of the Northeast will be swapped out with afternoon highs in the 70s," Buckingham said.
While it will feel much warmer than prior days during the midmorning and afternoon hours, a light jacket may still be needed during the early morning hours for those who mind the chill, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff.
New York City, Philadelphia and Boston are all expected to reach the mid-70s on Saturday, while Washington, D.C., can cruise into the upper 70s.
"By late week, temperatures may continue to climb towards summerlike levels, with temperatures in the 80s possible," said Buckingham.
Next Thursday and Friday, the capital is anticipated to soar into the mid-80s along with several other cities, putting it nearly 10 degrees above normal.
Nighttime temperatures will also be high enough to put the frost risk from this week in the past.
"Residents should now have the green light to begin planting gardens and worrying less about sensitive vegetation, as the widespread risk for frost and freezing conditions are dwindling as temperatures continue to climb to more seasonable levels," Buckingham said.
Low temperatures are expected to stay above the mid-40s in most places in the Northeast. Temperatures in Boston may not even fall below 60 F on Tuesday and Wednesday night.
Frost and freeze conditions retreated northward into the Upper Midwest and New England late this past week, and will retreat farther north into Canada this weekend, according to long-range forecasters.
Accompanied by the warmer weather, spotty showers will infiltrate northern New England and parts of the mid-Atlantic on Saturday.
"Aside from the risk of a brief pop-up afternoon shower or rumble of thunder, a majority of the Northeast and mid-Atlantic can expect a stretch of quiet conditions through at least the first half of the upcoming week," said Buckingham.
"The weather should cooperate for the 146th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore Saturday evening," Duff added. The risk of a stray shower will be low, and dry weather will likely prevail for the race.
While dry weather may be enjoyable for residents ready to get out in their gardens or watch outdoor races, it will be of no help to abnormally dry states in New England.
Nearly 30% of Vermont is currently experiencing a moderate drought, primarily in the east, while about 80% of the entire state is at least abnormally dry, according to the United States Drought Monitor.
The state's capital, Burlington, Vermont, has reported only 32% of average precipitation thus far in May. Concord, New Hampshire, has received only about an inch, or 27% of normal this month so far.
Those looking to cool off should also be wary when participating in water activities this weekend.
AccuWeather forecasters warn residents of New York and northern New England that despite warmer weather, area rivers, streams and even the ocean are still dangerously cold to enter.
This image, captured Saturday morning, May 15, 2021, shows special weather statements (beige) and beach hazards statements (turquoise) warning of dangerously low water temperatures. (AccuWeather)
"If you plan to spend the weekend on the lake, dress for the water and wear a life jacket," said the NWS office of Burlington. They, along with several other offices, issued marine, beach hazards and special weather statements warning residents to not "underestimate the dangers of cold water temperatures."
Any water below 50 F can cause immediate incapacitation, according to the NWS Gray, recommending boaters and kayakers wear a wetsuit or drysuit in addition to a life jacket.
A cold front toward the end of next week will bring another shot of chillier air to the Northeast, according to long-range meteorologists, though this cooldown is not expected to last very long as similar warmth returns next weekend.
