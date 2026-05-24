After chilly, soggy Memorial Day weekend, Northeast to turn warmer and drier... for now

The recent sudden switch from very warm to very chilly and wet conditions will be reversed in the Northeast in coming days, with the sun and mostly dry weather returning for the balance of the new week.

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According to the latest study from Climate Central, rain and flash flooding have increased across every region in the U.S. with the Northeast being about 60 percent wetter than in the late 1950s.

Memorial Day weekend 2026 will be remembered as an unseasonably chilly and wet one for many in the Northeast. As the rain begins to moves away, many are wondering when the warmer weather will return. AccuWeather meteorologists say they won't have to wait long.

"The holiday weekend started off with one of the coldest days on record in late May," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys. "While the cooler and wetter weather might be beneficial for the ground and for the grass, it wasn't for those trying to get outside."

Rain water collects on glass prior to the start of a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, May 23, 2026, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Signs of change were already afoot on Sunday, as high pressure was building into parts of the Midwest. By later on Memorial Day, that drier weather will begin to arrive in the Northeast states.

"Some improvement is expected on Memorial Day, with sunshine expected to break out, allowing for some parades and observances to take place in dry conditions," added Roys. "However, some areas may see some rain linger for a time, especially to start the day."

Those expecting a lot of sun will be disappointed; however, as clouds will be slow to exit the region for the holiday.

There is better news ahead for Tuesday and beyond, as a more sustained pattern of warmer, drier weather will arrive for many.

"Temperatures will edge closer to the historical average following Memorial Day for many in the Northeast," said Roys. "This will be a welcome sight after having practically no transition from early spring cool to midsummer warmth last week."

Historical averages in the Northeast for late May are generally from the upper 60s in New England to the mid-70s from around New York City on south and west. Following temperatures stuck in the 50s for many for the balance of the holiday weekend, the mercury can knock on the door of 80 for some by midweek.

"Afternoon high temperatures in Philadelphia will be near 80 both Tuesday and Wednesday," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski. "There will also be an uptick in atmospheric moisture, leading to higher humidity levels and a more uncomfortable feeling after a chilly holiday weekend, with AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures reaching into the mid-80s."

Despite the more uncomfortable conditions ahead, that will force many to turn their air conditioners back on after perhaps using their furnaces over the weekend, it will not warm up as much as last week, when May temperature records were set in the upper 90s in some areas.

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The drier weather should allow homeowners to catch up on outdoor work midweek, as their grass may have suddenly grown a few inches following the 1-3 inches of rain that fell over the holiday weekend from the Ohio Valley to southern New England.

"The drier pattern this week will help for outdoor projects and lawn mowing that was delayed due to the hot, then the rainy and cooler weather," pointed out Roys.

The dry weather will not be equal opportunity; however, as rain can linger longer in the mid-Atlantic, especially to the south of the Pennsylvania-Maryland border, perhaps as late as Wednesday. There can also be a few isolated showers in the Northeast as some atmospheric energy intrudes on the area of high pressure.

With pools, beaches and water parks now open for the season, sustained warmth is desired by many in the region. Unfortunately, it will be two steps forward and one step back beginning later in the week.

"A cold frontal passage later in the week will bring a cool down to the region by Thursday and especially Friday, with lower humidity levels as well," said Pydynowski. By then, temperatures that were in the upper 70s and even 80s earlier in the week will be replaced by readings in the 60s and lower 70s.

A few showers can also accompany the cooler weather by Friday and over the weekend in New England.

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