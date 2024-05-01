AccuWeather’s Superior Accuracy™ once again saves lives as severe weather sweeps across the Central US

AccuWeather's expert meteorologists gave businesses forecasts that were more accurate and provided more advance notice than any other source when a severe weather outbreak spawned tornadoes, damaging winds, destructive hail, and flash flooding from Arkansas to the Ohio Valley on Mar. 14.

On March 14, 2024, a severe weather event swept through Arkansas to the Ohio Valley, producing tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail, and flash flooding. This storm spawned multiple tornadoes, some with winds over 136 mph. AccuWeather, once again, was superior to all other weather sources by providing more accurate forecasts and the most advance warning during this severe weather outbreak. In many cases, AccuWeather issued more notice than the National Weather Service, providing businesses more time to prepare and enact their emergency protocols, which undoubtedly saved lives.

AccuWeather continues to deliver invaluable, life-saving warnings around severe weather events, such as tornadoes, with an average of 16 minutes advanced notice compared to government warnings that provide an average of 8 minutes notice. Minimizing false alarms has only added to the credibility and value of AccuWeather's life-saving warnings when the threat is real.

ACCUWEATHER'S MORE ADVANCE NOTICE

AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologists issued numerous life-saving SkyGuard® Tornado Warnings, which in many cases provided significantly more advance notice than any other source. These warnings benefited AccuWeather SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warning Service customers.

• Thursday evening, a rapidly developing tornado with dangerous, swirling peak winds of 115 mph impacted Hot Springs Village, AR. Storm Warning Meteorologists issued a life-saving SkyGuard® Tornado Warning, which exclusively provided 36 minutes of advance notice BEFORE the tornado moved into Hot Springs Village. As has been the case with many other situations, AccuWeather was the ONLY known source to provide any advance notice of the initial touchdown– as the NWS and all other sources did not issue a Tornado Warning for Hot Springs until AFTER the tornado had touched down a minute before.

– As a result, businesses relying on NWS warnings directly or other weather sources that distribute NWS tornado warnings would not have noticed the imminent life-threatening emergency.

– Government cell phone alerting (wireless emergency alerts) would not have been activated, outdoor sirens would not have been activated, and other emergency notifications from other agencies may not have been issued.

• Storm Warning Meteorologists issued a life-saving SkyGuard® Tornado Warning when a large, destructive tornado with winds over 136 mph impacted the Lakeview, Ohio area, which exclusively provided approximately 35 minutes of advance notice BEFORE the tornado.

– AccuWeather exclusively provided 18 minutes of ADDITIONAL advanced notice as compared to the NWS and other sources before an EF3 tornado moved into the Lakeview and Indian Lake, OH, area. The Lakeview tornado initially touched down well west of Lakeview (about 10 miles) a little east of Interstate 75. AccuWeather provided approximately 22 minutes of advance notice before the tornado, which likely initially touched down, compared to the NWS and other sources, which only provided 4 minutes.

– AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologists issued a Tornado Warning that exclusively provided 22 minutes of notice before a developing EF1 tornado first touched down just north of Selma, IN.

• AccuWeather exclusively provided 6 minutes of ADDITIONAL advanced notice compared to the NWS and other sources before the initial touchdown.

• This tornado grew and became an EF3 tornado, impacting Winchester, IN, and injuring 38 people.

• AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologists issued a SkyGuard Tornado Warning that exclusively provided 22 minutes of notice before a developing EF0 tornado first touched down in Celina, OH. AccuWeather exclusively offered 11 minutes of ADDITIONAL advanced notice as compared to the NWS and other sources before the initial touchdown.

– As the tornado moved east out of Celina and towards St Marys, OH, the tornado intensified and grew into an EF1 tornado with swirling winds to 105 mph.

– AccuWeather continued to provide 21 minutes of advance notice and exclusively provided 13 minutes of ADDITIONAL advance notice as compared to the NWS and other sources for St Marys and the surrounding area.

• AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologists issued a SkyGuard Tornado Warning that exclusively provided 28 minutes of ADDITIONAL advance notice as compared to the NWS and other sources before an EF2 tornado touched down northeast of New Washington, OH, in Crawford County.

– This tornado would be on the ground for 10 miles, moving from Crawford County to Richland County, south of Plymouth, OH.

• AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologists issued a SkyGuard Tornado Warning that exclusively provided 23 minutes of ADDITIONAL advance notice as compared to the NWS and other sources before what would become an EF2 tornado touched 1 mile north of Hanover, IN along the Ohio River, injuring two people.

– The tornado moved east-southeast as it crossed the Ohio River twice, hitting the small town of Milton, KY, and nearly missing the larger cities of Madison, IN, and Carrollton, KY.

Destructive storms leave path of destruction in Ohio

ACCUWEATHER SKYGUARD SEVERE WEATHER WARNING SERVICE

AccuWeather SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warning Service protects people and facilities in emergencies and communicates instantly with a high level of accuracy through multiple channels and dissemination methods, all customized to the client's needs. SkyGuard warnings provide the most accurate, proactive notification of impending threats to specific locations when severe weather threatens human lives, facilities, or business operations – 24/7, 365 days a year. AccuWeather's team of expert meteorologists develop SkyGuard warnings specifically for the severe weather threats and locations that matter to each client, including tornadoes, hail, flooding, ice, black ice, high winds, lightning, and much more. SkyGuard warnings are backed by always on-call expert consultants to help businesses and institutions make early, actionable decisions.

