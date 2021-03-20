1st day of spring to kick off warmup in Northeast
By
Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Mar. 20, 2021 5:52 AM EDT
AccuWeather partnered with the Burpee seed company to show you exciting ways to inspire your backyard creativity.
After a bout of rain and a quick cooldown to end the week, more mild conditions are forecast to gradually return to the Northeast throughout the weekend. However, high temperatures may not reach levels recorded earlier in the month.
An area of high pressure that initially helped to welcome a shot of chilly air to the Northeast on Friday will continue to sit over the region through the weekend. As the high promotes dry conditions as well as plenty of sunshine, the once biting air will begin to moderate and high temperatures will trend higher throughout the weekend.
"It will be mild, but not super warm," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski about the conditions this weekend. "Unlike the warmup from earlier in the month, records are not expected to be broken."
High temperatures on Friday struggled to climb out of the 40s F across much of the Northeast. It was even colder in northern New England where highs topped out in the 30s.
On Saturday, daily high temperatures will begin to trend higher, just in time for the first day of spring.
High temperatures from Maryland and Virginia to New York and Massachusetts are forecast to jump 5-15 degrees Fahrenheit higher on Saturday. In New England, temperatures can climb 20 degrees higher compared to Friday.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
New York City topped out at just 42 degrees on Friday, about 10 degrees lower than the normal temperature for the date, but by Saturday afternoon, the city is forecast to climb well into the mid-50s. Farther north, locations like Burlington, Vermont, are likely to soar into the lower 50s on Saturday after struggling to reach a high of 31 on Friday.
Normal high temperatures for the first day of spring range from around 40 F in Maine to the upper 50s F in Maryland.
By Sunday, temperatures are forecast to climb into the upper 50s from Maine to northern Pennsylvania, with highs breaking into the 60s from southern Pennsylvania to North Carolina.
Similar temperatures, or even temperatures a few degrees higher, are expected across the Northeast and mid-Atlantic on Monday and Tuesday. When compared to the weekend, more locations across northern New England will have a better shot at high temperatures breaking into the lower 60s on Monday and Tuesday.
As the typical transition month between winter and spring, March is full of large temperature swings across the Northeast as the seasons battle for control. This March has been no different.
Much of the Northeast got a taste of spring last week when temperatures surged into the 60s and 70s across the region. The average temperatures on March 11, the peak of the warmup, were about 10-20 degrees above the normal for the day. Temperatures that far above average, that early in the month meant that some records were in serious jeopardy of being broken across the region.
Washington, D.C., soared to 79 F, setting a new record high for the day. Boston and Philadelphia also set new record high temperatures for the day when each city reached 74 F.
Despite this surge of warmth, the departure of average temperatures from normal for the month of March so far are less impressive as quick blasts of Arctic air have helped to balance out the warmups.
So far for March, Manchester, New Hampshire, Boston and New York City are all within a degree above or below normal the average temperature for the month. Farther south in Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C., average temperatures for March so far are running about 3 degrees above normal.
"When March is taken as a whole thus far, the blast of chilly, Arctic air that overspread the Northeast and mid-Atlantic earlier this week largely worked to counteract the surge in temperatures from earlier in the month," AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert explained.
During the early week blast, temperatures across the Northeast and mid-Atlantic struggled to attain levels even 10 to 15 degrees below normal for mid-March.
"As evidenced by places like Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C., where average temperatures so far in March are still a few degrees above normal, the early week cold blast was not quite strong enough to completely eliminate departures from normal for everyone," Gilbert added.
With the start of astronomical spring on Saturday morning, many residents across the United States are likely curious as to what the season has in store for their area. Luckily, AccuWeather forecasters have spelled out what you can expect for temperature trends along with other weather factors this spring.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Weather Forecasts
1st day of spring to kick off warmup in Northeast
By Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Mar. 20, 2021 5:52 AM EDT
AccuWeather partnered with the Burpee seed company to show you exciting ways to inspire your backyard creativity.
After a bout of rain and a quick cooldown to end the week, more mild conditions are forecast to gradually return to the Northeast throughout the weekend. However, high temperatures may not reach levels recorded earlier in the month.
An area of high pressure that initially helped to welcome a shot of chilly air to the Northeast on Friday will continue to sit over the region through the weekend. As the high promotes dry conditions as well as plenty of sunshine, the once biting air will begin to moderate and high temperatures will trend higher throughout the weekend.
"It will be mild, but not super warm," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski about the conditions this weekend. "Unlike the warmup from earlier in the month, records are not expected to be broken."
High temperatures on Friday struggled to climb out of the 40s F across much of the Northeast. It was even colder in northern New England where highs topped out in the 30s.
On Saturday, daily high temperatures will begin to trend higher, just in time for the first day of spring.
High temperatures from Maryland and Virginia to New York and Massachusetts are forecast to jump 5-15 degrees Fahrenheit higher on Saturday. In New England, temperatures can climb 20 degrees higher compared to Friday.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
New York City topped out at just 42 degrees on Friday, about 10 degrees lower than the normal temperature for the date, but by Saturday afternoon, the city is forecast to climb well into the mid-50s. Farther north, locations like Burlington, Vermont, are likely to soar into the lower 50s on Saturday after struggling to reach a high of 31 on Friday.
Normal high temperatures for the first day of spring range from around 40 F in Maine to the upper 50s F in Maryland.
By Sunday, temperatures are forecast to climb into the upper 50s from Maine to northern Pennsylvania, with highs breaking into the 60s from southern Pennsylvania to North Carolina.
Similar temperatures, or even temperatures a few degrees higher, are expected across the Northeast and mid-Atlantic on Monday and Tuesday. When compared to the weekend, more locations across northern New England will have a better shot at high temperatures breaking into the lower 60s on Monday and Tuesday.
As the typical transition month between winter and spring, March is full of large temperature swings across the Northeast as the seasons battle for control. This March has been no different.
Much of the Northeast got a taste of spring last week when temperatures surged into the 60s and 70s across the region. The average temperatures on March 11, the peak of the warmup, were about 10-20 degrees above the normal for the day. Temperatures that far above average, that early in the month meant that some records were in serious jeopardy of being broken across the region.
Washington, D.C., soared to 79 F, setting a new record high for the day. Boston and Philadelphia also set new record high temperatures for the day when each city reached 74 F.
Despite this surge of warmth, the departure of average temperatures from normal for the month of March so far are less impressive as quick blasts of Arctic air have helped to balance out the warmups.
So far for March, Manchester, New Hampshire, Boston and New York City are all within a degree above or below normal the average temperature for the month. Farther south in Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C., average temperatures for March so far are running about 3 degrees above normal.
"When March is taken as a whole thus far, the blast of chilly, Arctic air that overspread the Northeast and mid-Atlantic earlier this week largely worked to counteract the surge in temperatures from earlier in the month," AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert explained.
During the early week blast, temperatures across the Northeast and mid-Atlantic struggled to attain levels even 10 to 15 degrees below normal for mid-March.
Related:
"As evidenced by places like Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C., where average temperatures so far in March are still a few degrees above normal, the early week cold blast was not quite strong enough to completely eliminate departures from normal for everyone," Gilbert added.
With the start of astronomical spring on Saturday morning, many residents across the United States are likely curious as to what the season has in store for their area. Luckily, AccuWeather forecasters have spelled out what you can expect for temperature trends along with other weather factors this spring.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo