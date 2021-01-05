Northeast to have a long period of chill without big storms
Updated Jan. 5, 2021 1:55 PM EST
On Sunday afternoon our area in the middle of Pennsylvania got a quick 3 to 4 inches of snow. That night temperatures inched above freezing for several hours but then fell back below. You can see that snow melted off the trees in the foreground, at elevations between 1,300 and 1,400 feet. However Bald Eagle Mountain reaches a height of about 1,600 feet in this picture. There was a light breeze and the air was saturated during most of the time. This means the temperature dropped about 2-3 degrees for each thousand feet of ascent. Just the difference between it being 31 or 32 degrees at the summit and 33 or 34 or so at the lower elevation made the difference between the snow melting from the trees or remaining on them.
The following map is a pressure analysis from Tuesday at midday. One thing we noticed is that the wind is everywhere coming from some northerly component. The lines are fairly far apart in the eastern section of this map until you get to the circulation around a departing storm off the New England coast. Farther west we see a strip of more closely spaced lines stretching from Lake Superior through western Michigan and south to eastern Tennessee. There is a bit more wind in that zone than there is farther west or east.
The satellite radar composite on Tuesday showed patchy cloudiness over the East, a more complete cloud cover over the northern and central Plains, and another zone with cloudiness from British Columbia out over the Pacific. Realizing that the green areas show where precipitation was occurring, we conclude that it was precipitation-free across most of the country at this time.
At this time of year the plane visible satellite picture can be harder to interpret because there could be snow cover or cloudiness. The simplest way to resolve the issue is to look at a satellite loop or movie, and realize that the cloudiness will move but the snow cover and land below it will not.
So far then, we can assume that since it is January, and there is a northerly flow over the entire map but there are no big storms around, the forecast should be for generally dry and cold weather. Days with some sunshine will not feel too cold during the midday and afternoon hours but those same nights with any clear sky will be quite cold and not windy. The following map reinforces that idea: it shows the predicted snowfall between Tuesday, Jan. 5, and Wednesday, Jan. 13.
The upper-air pattern features high latitude blocking, which forces the storm track farther south than usual. Point 1 in the far northeast part of the map is a blocking high pressure area near Greenland, and points 2 (three of them) mark individual waves moving along in the flow.
Those of you who would like snowstorms will already realize that the following set of maps will not look very exciting. However, for those not wishing to worry about major storms, they may be a source of calming relief… so here they are:
During this period we see a series of low pressure areas moving across the Southern states from west to east but never really coming up the East Coast. The primary differences from one day to the next are in the amount of sunshine or cloudiness.

