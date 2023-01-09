Cold air to expand into the West later this month

A strong flow of Pacific air continues to dominate across southern Canada and the Lower 48 states this week, which is keeping all of the Arctic air locked up around the pole and into Siberia.

At this point, there are no signs of any sustained cold coming into eastern North America over the next two weeks. However, there are signs that some very cold air may begin to initially target western Canada and the Rockies of the western United States later this month before expanding eastward into the Plains and Prairies.

Based on some long-range guidance that I have been looking at over the past week or so, I see an opportunity for a pattern change in eastern North America as we get more into February, perhaps mid-February, as it potentially turns noticeably colder and perhaps stormy closer to the coast. This is not a surprise, as February tends to be the month with the best opportunity for significant snow along the U.S. East Coast and up into Atlantic Canada.